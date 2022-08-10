Chronic Kidney Diseases: 7 Symptoms That Tell Your Kidney Is In Danger

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is the gradual loss of kidney function over the course of several months or years. While not all cases of CKD are fatal, the condition often leads to renal failure and other serious health problems if left untreated.

7 Symptoms That Tell Your Kidney Is In Danger

In fact, in some cases, CKD can even cause sudden death, so it’s important to recognize the signs and symptoms of this condition before it gets out of hand.

By learning about the seven indicators that say your kidneys are in danger, you’ll be able to protect yourself against chronic kidney disease and related health problems before they get worse.

1) High blood pressure

One of the most common indicators of chronic kidney disease is high blood pressure. When your kidneys are not functioning properly, they can’t filter your blood as well, which can cause a build-up of fluid and lead to high blood pressure.

If you have chronic kidney disease, you may also be at risk for heart disease, stroke, and other complications.

You may notice an increase in blood pressure after eating a big meal or during times of stress. If left untreated, this can lead to more serious complications like stroke or heart attack.

2) Red eyes

One symptom of kidney disease is red eyes. This is caused by a build-up of toxins in the blood, which can lead to inflammation and damage to the blood vessels in the eyes. If you notice your eyes are constantly red, it could be a sign that your kidneys are not filtering toxins from your blood properly.

Early treatment may help prevent long-term problems with vision or blindness.

3) Frequent urination

If you find yourself having to go to the washroom more frequently than usual, it could be a sign that your kidneys are not functioning properly. This is because when the kidneys are not able to filter out waste effectively, it builds up in the blood and causes increased urination. If you notice this symptom, be sure to consult with a doctor as soon as possible.

4) Fatigue

One of the most common symptoms of chronic kidney disease is fatigue. You may feel tired all the time, even if you get a good night’s sleep. This fatigue can be caused by anemia, which is a common complication of CKD. When you don’t have enough red blood cells to carry oxygen to your tissues, you feel weak and tired.

5) Poor appetite

When your kidneys are not functioning properly, waste can build up in your blood and make you feel nauseous. Symptoms that may happen if you lack Vitamin D include an increased appetite, a decrease in weight, fatigue, and an inability to concentrate.

The treatment options vary depending on the severity of the condition but they often include medication, dietary changes, exercise, and even dialysis. In some cases when there is irreversible damage to the kidneys, surgery may be necessary.

6) Muscle cramps

One indicator of possible kidney trouble is muscle cramps. If you find yourself frequently experiencing muscle cramps, especially in your legs, it could be a sign that your kidneys are not filtering your blood properly. Muscle cramps can also be a symptom of dehydration, so make sure you’re drinking enough fluids. If you think you may be dehydrated, drink plenty of water and see if the cramps go away.

7) Gout

Gout is a form of arthritis that can affect anyone but is most common in men over the age of 40. It can cause severe pain, swelling, and redness in the joints, and can also lead to kidney damage. If you think you might have gout, it’s important to see a doctor so they can diagnose and treat the condition.

There are medications available to help reduce the pain and decrease joint inflammation, which will help protect your kidneys. For those who don’t want medication or haven’t had success with it, there are other ways to manage symptoms like using ice packs on painful areas or using heat therapy on non-painful areas

More from Powdersville Post:

Reference:

1.National Kidney Foundation(2022) 10 Signs You May Have Kidney Disease Available at: https://www.kidney.org/news/ekidney/august14/10_Signs_You_May_Have_Kidney_Disease

2. Mayo Foundation(1998-2022) Chronic Kidney Diseases Available at:https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/chronic-kidney-disease/symptoms-causes/syc-20354521