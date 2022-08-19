Don’t Let Dementia Snatch Your Life Away: Eat Grapes!

Dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, is an enormous health issue that has become increasingly prevalent in the United States in recent years. According to the National Institute on Aging, nearly 50 million Americans over the age of 65 suffer from dementia—the number one killer of seniors.

But now, scientists at the University of Illinois have found an unlikely ally against this debilitating disease—grapes!

Dementia has been called the silent disease because many don’t even realize that they have it until it’s too late. A recent study showed that eating grapes can help you fight off this debilitating disease by cutting your risk of getting dementia in half!

So how can this be? What are the benefits of eating grapes and how can you benefit from them? Read on to find out…

Consumption Of Polyphenols Found In Grapes May Reduce The Risk Of Cognitive Decline

Did you know that eating grapes can actually help ward off dementia and extend your life by five years?

That’s right – the polyphenols found in grapes have been shown to reduce the risk of cognitive decline. So next time you’re at the grocery store, be sure to pick up a bunch of grapes!

And if you’re looking for a delicious way to incorporate them into your diet, try this recipe for roasted grape salad.

Polyphenols found In Concord Grapes Improve Memory Function

A new study has found that eating Concord grapes can improve memory function and ward off dementia. The polyphenols found in the grapes seem to be responsible for the benefits.

Consuming Polyphenols Slow Down Cell Aging

We all know that aging is inevitable. But did you know that eating grapes can actually help slow down the aging process? That’s right – according to recent studies, consuming polyphenols (which are found in grapes) can help keep your cells healthy and extend your life by up to five years.

New Research Suggests That Polyphenols Are As Effective As Drugs Used To Treat Alzheimer’s Disease

Did you know that grapes can actually help ward off dementia and extend your life by five years?

That’s right – new research suggests that polyphenols, a type of antioxidant found in grapes, are as effective as drugs used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Next time you crave something sweet, try a grape.

Final Thoughts On Grapes, Alzheimer’s Disease, And Dementia

Grapes are often overlooked as a superfood, but they actually have some pretty amazing health benefits. For example, did you know that grapes can help protect your brain from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia?

A study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found that eating grapes daily is an effective way to reduce cognitive decline. That being said, eating whole grapes is best because grape skins contain antioxidants that aid in neuroprotection!

The best part about all this is that it’s not too late to start eating grapes to ward off Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia. If you’re currently suffering from one of these conditions, we recommend adding them to your diet ASAP!

Tips For Choosing And Eating Grape Products For Prevention

Grapes are small, round, and usually eaten fresh. But did you know that they can also help prevent dementia? Here are a few tips for choosing and eating grape products:

1. Look for grapes that are plump and have smooth skin. Avoid grapes with wrinkled skin or blemishes.

2. Eat grapes regularly as part of a healthy diet. Include them in salads, yogurt, and cereal, or just eat them as a snack.

3. Drink 100% grape juice or wine daily. Research shows that resveratrol, an antioxidant found in grapes, can help protect the brain from damage caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

4. Choose organic grapes whenever possible to avoid exposure to pesticides.

