The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 Episode 4 Release And Expectations!

There’s a fair chance that The Demon Woman Next Door’s second season will live up to its predecessor’s high standards of excellence. After the first four episodes of the anime aired, there were no further comments about the show among fans. Yuuko had already assured Lilith that they would alter our bodies so that they could carry out their plan.

In the following story, Yuuko will try to clean up the mess she has made by thinking about herself. The discovery of a new species, on the other hand, could be the central theme of the story. The Demon Girl Next Door was drawn by Izumi Ito, who also developed the four-panel manga Animated by J.C. Staff, it began serialization in 2014, and was released in 2019.

Suddenly, a 15-year-old girl awakens one morning with demonic strength and is given the task of defeating a local magical girl, which she accepts. In spite of the fact that she’s got horns and a tail, she’s no more powerful than any other girl. She’s fighting the ‘curse of a 40,000 yen per month living.’

What’s Going To Happen Next In The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2 Episode 4?

The next episode of Machikado Mazoku Season 2 will be titled “New Species Discovered! “The Town Cafe is a Demon Hideout!” The episode begins with the scene of Yuuko and Lilith arguing. By mistake, Lilith acquired all the incorrect images of Yuuko because of the misconception that these two would swap bodies. Her latest ploy is to use blackmail to force the woman to follow her orders. At this exact moment, the next episode will begin.

Episode 4 of The Demon Girl Next Door sees Yuuko deciding what to do to fix the mess that she’s made. A new species is also expected to be encountered, according to the episode’s title. This is where Lilith, the great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandmother of Shamiko, comes in. Motherly treats such as pudding, candy, and other treats are Momo’s way of wooing Lilith. Instead of having any remembrance of her history, Lilith tells Momo that being imprisoned in the statue for two thousand years has robbed her of all her memory.

“We Have Discovered a New Type of Animal!”The Town Cafe is a Demon Lair!” will continue to chronicle the demon girl’s daily trials.

A release date has been set for the fourth installment of The Demon Girl Next Door, which is set for April 29, 2022. Each episode of Animax Asia will only be available for viewing on the official website.

Recap Of The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2

As shown in “The Dark Witch Returns! With Steam From Hell,” Yuuko made her way up to Momo in the third episode of “The Demon Girl Next Door.” She notices Momo’s concentration as she stares at her computer. Consequently, she began to wonder what this meant. Later, she approached Mikan and asked him what he was doing on his phone. In response, she stated that she was using the app Chitchatter. Yuuko decided to explore this technique in order to get closer to Momo.

Upon joining the app, she realizes that it is utilized by millions of people worldwide. That’s why we couldn’t find Momo! It wasn’t until she inquired about their usernames that she was connected to them. She and Lilith agreed to swap bodies at the end of the episode. Towards the end of the episode, Lilith manages to capture footage of Yuuko engaging in various spa activities on camera. These tapes were made with the express purpose of later using them as a kind of blackmail against her.