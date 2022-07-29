Diabetes: ‘Nation’s Favorite Drinks’ Will Reduce Risk!

This is very happy news for tea lovers! Now you have a reason to drink tea three times a day. You might be bubbling with curiosity to know how. Well, to know the answers, keep reading further.

How Tea Will Reduce Diabetic Risk?

Various studies conducted by researchers found that drinking coffee or tea is linked with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes by 42 percent, which cannot be explained by magnesium, potassium, caffeine, or blood pressure effects.

What Is Type 2 Diabetes Disease?

The person diagnosed with diabetes type 2 has insulin resistance, the disease keeps the body from using insulin the way it should.

Insulin is made by the pancreas, which turns glucose, a type of sugar into energy. But diabetic patients’ body cells do not use the produced insulin as they should.

The pancreas begins producing more insulin to get glucose into your cells, but eventually, it can’t keep up. About 8 million diabetic patients remain unaware that their symptoms are screaming diabetes because they are so mild and hard to notice.

Such symptoms include- blurry vision, feeling very thirsty, feeling worn out, wounds healing very slowly, yeast infections, weight loss without trying, peeing a lot, numbness in your hands or feet, feeling hungry, and getting more infections.

Another symptom can be dark rashes around the neck or armpits, the condition is called acanthosis nigricans. If you see this, then you should consult a doctor as these conditions can be a sign that your body is becoming insulin resistant.

Studies That Favor Tea:

A Dutch study from 2009 looked at the diets of 40,011 participants for over ten years to find out the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The results documented that three cups of tea or coffee a day could reduce the risk of acquiring type 2 diabetes by as much as 40 percent. The study published in Diabetologia documented 918 incidents of type 2 diabetes out of the total number of participants.

Another 2002 study reported that tea as normally consumed indicated increasing insulin activity >15-fold in vitro in an epididymal fat cell assay. An American study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry stated that black, green, and oolong teas but not herbal teas were all shown to increase insulin activity. Herbal teas were excluded because they are not teas in the traditional sense as they do not have camellia Sinensis leaves.

A large study in 2021, published online in the National Library of Medicine, that included more than a half million people, suggests that daily consumption of at least three cups of green tea may lower your risk of type 2 diabetes and cancer.

The properties in tea, such as polyphenols having anti-oxidative properties, can help in protection against inflammation (type 2 diabetes) and carcinogens (cancer). Polyphenols are also believed by researchers to increase insulin activity.

Other Drinks The person diagnosed with diabetes should be more observant and aware of their eating or drinking habits. Keeping a record of the number of carbohydrates that you consume to see how they may affect your blood sugar is essential. It is suggested for diabetic patients consume drinks with zero or low calories. The other best drinks that a patient can drink are water, seltzer water, vegetable juice, green smoothies, unsweetened tea, unsweetened coffee, low-fat milk, milk alternatives, herbal tea, sugar-free lemonade, and kombucha.

Conclusion

If someone stops you from drinking tea, you know what to say and how it can be healthy for your health. Go, tea lovers, and get yourself a cup.