Drug Rainbow Fentanyl – DEA Warns Of This Pills That Look Like Candy

The United States drug enforcement administration has recently issued a warning concerning the use of colorful pills, also known as Rainbow pills, but these are nothing less than fentanyl. According to a recent report, these colorful rainbow pills attract people to consume fentanyl. This is considered the dead vs drug in the United States of America because in the year 2021, around 1 lakh Americans died due to the overdose of this particular drug.

These colorful pills are very attractive, but at the same time, the end of being addictive to the human being and demands a person becomes addictive then there is no way of returning. The samples of these bits have already been seized from 18 states in the United States of America.

This is one of the major causes of concern for the government to console for the time being because if the conjunction increases, then the situation would practically go out of control. The most important concern is that children must not consume these pills because their shape and size look like candy. In 2015 66% of all death involved a high coincidence of the deaths caused due to this particular drug.

Causes Of Worry

The appealing color can lead to mistakes, due to which the individual needs to realize the kind of drug for the kind of product he is consuming. The danger is not from the beautiful use of artificial chemicals to color the drug but from the nature of the drug itself. In 1960, the Government of The United States of America initially utilized this drug as anesthesia.

Still, once the alternatives were discovered, this drug was completely discarded on account of being inherently dangerous to the human body. But after it was completely banned by federal legislation, it was illegally trafficked in the country. It can also be purchased online as a prescription medication, but the government is also trying to exercise tight control concerning these practices.

Why Is It So Easy To Get?

The worst part about the availability of this drug is the low cost at which it can be easily purchased. It is affordable to all sections of society, including children. This is a major cause of concern for the government because they want the conjunction to get stretched once that particular aspect. It is a serious cause of concern and has to be tackled as soon as possible.

In such a situation, the government should take practical measures and try to exercise a maximum amount of vigilance mechanism so that these instances of trafficking can be reduced for the safety of the people because it is not indivisible for the long one. It is the responsibility of the government to prevent all these kinds of activity and also put an immediate Ban on the different forms in which this drug can be produced. Public awareness programs must also be conducted to legitimize the public about the different types of forms in which drugs can be available.

Conclusion

It can be concluded that this is one of the most important aspects which must be taken into consideration at every point in time before it is too late in order to ensure that the safety of the citizens is always the first priority of the government. All of this is technically helpful for understanding the concept of delegation and awareness so that people easily know what is correct for them and what is not, especially in terms of consumption. It is only with the available use of this information that data can be easily collected.

