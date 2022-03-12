Dylan O’Brien Reveals Why He Won’t Be In The Teen Wolf Movie 2022

Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien has confirmed that he will not appear in the upcoming film and explained why. The news that the popular MTV show would be adapted into a movie for Paramount thrilled fans. However, the absence of O’Brien from a list of stars who have agreed to join the project sparked concern among many fans. He explains why he has decided to withdraw from the future project.

Tyler Posey played Scott McCall in the MTV teen-horror drama, which was based on the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox and ran for six years before ending in 2017. McCall had to find a way to reconcile his newfound werewolf status with his responsibilities as a high school student after being bitten by an alpha werewolf.

Despite being the show’s star, Stiles, McCall’s best friend, was also given significant screen time as the two worked to keep Beacon Hill safe from harm.

Dylan portrayed Stiles Stilinski, the best friend of Tyler Posey’s character Scott McCall, during the original run of the show on MTV from 2011 to 2017.

When he was done, he thought it had been left in a good place for him, and he wanted to keep it there. My best wishes are with them, and I’ll be watching it on its opening night.” There is no way I’m taking part in this movie, no matter how much fun it looks.

Kira Yukimura’s actress, Arden Cho, will likewise be absent from the film version of Teen Wolf. Dylan, one of the original cast’s most essential members, will not be returning. Still, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Crystal Reed, and Colton Haynes will all be reprising their roles for the revival.

Dylan explained why he turned it down, despite the rumors that it had something to do with money.

There is no need for Dylan to return for the Paramount film because he was content with the series’ conclusion, the actor stated to Variety.

“It was a difficult decision to make. ” “A lot of work went into that,” he said. “It’s a show that I hold close to my heart.” So many people there are important to me because that was the very first thing I ever did. While I was trying to make it work, everything happened in the blink of an eye. While it was thrown at us like a curveball, we didn’t mind because we all like the show anyway. Trying to figure things out was all we could do.”

