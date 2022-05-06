General Hospital Actor Steve Burton And Pregnant Wife Sheree Broke Up!

“General Hospital” actor Steve Burton (born June 28, 1970) is most known for his portrayal of Jason Morgan on the show from 1991 to 2012, and then again from 2017 to 2021. He also voiced Cloud Strife in various Square Enix games, including Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children and Kingdom Hearts. Patient 6 (Jason Morgan) will be played by Burton when he returns to General Hospital in 2017. As Jason Cain’s twin brother Drew, he appears in several flashbacks starring Shiloh Archer in 2019.

General Hospital’s Steve Burton And His Expectant Wife Sheree Are Splitting Up!!!

Steve Burton, who played Jason Morgan on the American soap opera, rushed to social media to share the news with his fans and others. On his Instagram stories, he stated that he and Sheree had broken up and that he needed to clear things out.

According to his letter, his wife is expecting their fourth kid, who will not be his. He said that they will be co-parenting their three wonderful children and that he would prefer some alone time at this time. They got married in 1999 and have three children: 16-year-old Jack, 7-year-old Brooklyn, and 18-year-old Makena.

As a General Hospital cast member from 1999 until 2022, Steve Burton appeared in a variety of roles. A doctor at General Hospital who refused to administer the Covid vaccine claimed in November that he had been fired for his refusal. In order to operate on-site, he insisted, the show’s actors and staff must have a confirmed certificate of covid vaccination. A public health response was necessary to protect the world’s health and avert catastrophe. It was done for the sake of everyone’s safety, including those on set and those who weren’t.

No matter how many celebrities spoke out against it, Steve Burton was fired nevertheless.

For those of you who don’t know, he was fired from the show because of his vaccination request. However, he wanted to personally tell everyone.

According to him, vaccinations were an individual decision and should not have resulted in his dismissal from the company. After being turned down on medical and religious grounds, he expressed his displeasure.

He went on to tell the crowd how much he loved the show and how he had watched it since he was a child.

What Did Steve Burton Say About The General Hospital?

‘I wanted you to hear it from me,’ says Burton, who’s played Jason Morgan since the 1990s. “Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has enabled me to leave due to the requirement of a vaccination. Requests for religious and medical exemptions were rejected. You can imagine how that hurts. As a result, this is also a matter of personal freedom for me.”

“This episode of “General Hospital” will be one of the most memorable of my life. Love to return to where I was born and bred “In his November video, Burton revealed that he intends to return to the role in the future. Burton: “I might be allowed to return and finish my career as Jason Morgan if these rules are repealed. It would be an honor to serve.”

During his time away from “Hospital,” he worked on “The Young and the Restless” for five years.