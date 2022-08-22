Get A Boost From Banana Peel Flour In Your Cookies

Banana peels are normally discarded and disposed of, but it turns out that the green skin of a banana may be good for more than just composting. In fact, ground banana peel flour may actually be better at enhancing the taste and nutritional value of baked goods than wheat flour! And the best part is, that bananas are so popular that no one will even notice an extra ingredient in their cookies. Here’s how to add some hidden nutrients to your next batch of cookies using banana peel flour…

Why You Should Use Banana Peels?

If you’re looking for a way to enhance the nutritional value and taste of your cookies, banana peel flour may be the answer. This type of flour is made from dried and ground banana peels, and it’s a good source of fiber, vitamins A and C, potassium, and magnesium.

What’s more, it can add a delicious hint of banana flavor to your baked goods. So why not give it a try?

How To Prepare Banana Peels?

Here’s how to prepare banana peels for use in baking: Cut off both ends of the peel, then remove any stringy parts that are sticking out. Cut the peel into small pieces (about 1/2 inch by 1/2 inch). Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and spread peels on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Place in the oven for about 40 minutes until they are browned. Remove from the oven and let cool before putting them in the food processor until they turn into a coarse powder.

Banana peels are rich in potassium

Banana peels are often considered trash, but did you know that they’re actually super nutritious? They’re rich in potassium, fiber, and vitamins A, B6, and C. What’s more, they can also be used as a flour alternative in baking.

Bananas contain iron, calcium, and vitamin B6

Bananas are not only delicious but they’re also packed with nutrients that can benefit your health. For example, did you know that bananas contain iron, calcium, and vitamin B6? Adding banana peel flour to your cookies is a great way to get a boost of these essential nutrients. Not to mention, the added flavor from the banana peel will take your cookies to the next level!

Did you know…

The dried fruit peel is high in dietary fiber and potassium, and because it’s low-calorie and gluten-free, it could be worth a try if you’re looking for new ways to reduce calories or make your baked goods healthier. When making your own dough with this new ingredient, just add one tablespoon per cup of regular flour; some people say they also taste better because they have a slightly sweet flavor (even though there’s no sugar added).

Banana peel flour is a new product that is said to enhance the nutritional value and taste of cookies. I was intrigued by this claim, so I decided to give it a try. I was pleasantly surprised! The banana peel flour gave the cookies a subtle flavor boost and an extra bit of nutrition. I will definitely be using this flour again in my baking.

Recipe for My Favorite Cookie (Banana Peels included!)

You can use it to make delicious and nutritious banana peel flour. First, remove any leftover flesh on the peel by slicing off one end of the fruit and pulling out strips of skin. Then grate the rest of the peel over a bowl until there is nothing left but tiny white fibers; then pour them into your food processor or coffee grinder until they become flour.

Use this awesome product as an ingredient in your favorite cookie recipe – my personal favorite is My Favorite Cookie (recipe below). For example, add 1⁄2 cup of banana peel flour to 1 cup of all-purpose flour with 1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda and 1⁄4 teaspoon salt. Add 1⁄2 cup softened butter, 3⁄4 cup sugar, 1 egg, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and mix well. Shape into balls before baking at 350 degrees for 12 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes and enjoy.

