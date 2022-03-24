What Will Be Dancer Gino Cosculluela’s Height, Age, Weight, Wiki, Net Worth, Career & Bio, See More

Gino Cosculluela is a male dancer in his early twenties. Gino has performed with Candy Apples Dance Center and the Abby Lee Dance Company as a guest dancer on Dance Moms. Kevin, his brother, has also performed at the ALDC as an aghast dancer. Gino, Kevin, and their sister Angela are presently members of Dance Attack, where they practice and compete.

Things To Know About Gino Cosculluela’s Height, Age, Weight, Wiki, Net Worth, Career & Bio

Gino and his two elder siblings appeared in a three-night television special in Las Vegas in 2012 for season 7 of America’s Got Talent. They founded the Cos Fam, a dancing trio, due to their collaboration.

In 2019, he competed on So You Think You Can Dance as a participant.

Early Life of Gino Consculluela:

Gino Consculluela was born on 3rd October 2000 in Miami, Florida, United States. His father’s name is Mickey Cosculluela. He has three siblings two brothers, Kevin, Evan, and a sister Angela. He has taken dance classes at Dance Attack in his hometown of Miami, Florida.

Age, Height, Weight of Gino Consculluela:

Gino Cosculluela is a twenty-one-year-old man. Gino Cosculluela’s height and weight are currently unknown.

Relationship Status of Gino Consculluela:

According to records, Gino Cosculluela is possibly single and has never been married. Gino Cosculluela is not dating anyone as of December 2021.

The Career of Gino Cosculluela:

Gino began his career at the Dancing Attack studios and understood that dance was all he wanted to do. Gino eventually made it to spectacular America’s Got Talent stage. He competed alongside his siblings during the Las Vegas Week special, grabbing more significant opportunities by the throat.

Gino’s appearance on the reality TV show ‘Dance Moms’ catapulted his fame. After joining the ‘Abby Lee Dance Company,’ Gino rose to prominence, where he competed against well-known dancers such as Maddie Zeigler.

He was one of the rare dancers to have performed with both the Abby Lee Dance Company and the Candy Apple Dance Center. In season 4 of the television reality show ‘Dance Moms,’ he was one of the top two contestants. This young man will undoubtedly become a social media sensation due to his reality TV show stardom.

On the Dance Moms episode “Boy Crazy, Mom Crazy,” his purported Valentine’s Day kiss and online conversation with Maddie Ziegler caused quite a sensation. At the Velocity Dance Convention, he worked as an assistant.

Gino’s fandom on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook continuously grows, with around 20,000 total followers. Gino Listed among the most famous dancers also included in the elite list of well-known Americans born in the United States.

Gino had the privilege of making the final three on Fox TV’s So You Think You Can Dance in season 16 and performing on the show’s subsequent countrywide tour. Gino recently completed work on Marvel’s Hawkeye, which will premiere on Disney+ this fall, and a new Netflix film starring Rebel Wilson called Senior Year.



He’s also made an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. Gino is ecstatic to be performing in The Music Man on Broadway for the first time!

Net Worth of Gino Consculluela:

Gino is one of the wealthiest dancers and one of the most popular. According to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, Gino Cosculluela’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million.