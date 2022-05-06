Good Sam Season 2 Release Date, Time, Plot, Trailer, And Recap!!!

The American medical drama series Good Samaritan airs on television. A lot of action takes place in Good Sam. The audience reacted favorably to it.

Good Sam received a rating of 6/10 on IMDb. Good Sam was created by Katie Wech, who also served as executive producer.

Actors such as Jason Isaacs, Skye P. Marshall, and Michael Stahl-David appear in the film together with Omar Maskati and Wendy Crewson, while Davi Santos plays Edwin Hodge.

When Will Good Sam Season 2 Be Released?

CBS broadcast the first season of “Good Sam” in January 2022, and it ended on May 4th of the same year. The first season consists of thirteen 43-minute episodes.

Aside from these details, there is nothing more we know regarding Season 2. CBS and the show’s creator have yet to reveal the focus of the upcoming second season.

Because of its positive reviews, the show may be given a second season, despite the fact that its future is currently uncertain. No matter how unpopular it may be with viewers, as the only medical drama on CBS at the moment, The Good Doctor must be outstanding.

CBS should rethink whether or not to air the show again rather than cancel it because of this persuasive argument. As we’ve discussed, there are many reasons to be optimistic about the show’s future. Good Sam’s second season will premiere in early 2023 if the medical drama gets cleared by the end of Summer 2022 and the production staff returns to work.

Cast Of Good Sam Season 2

As Dr. Sam Griffith, Sophia Bush portrays This is yet another leader who takes on the role of a parent. As Dr. Lex Trulie, Rob “Griff” Griffith plays Skye Marshall. As Dr. Caleb Tucker, Michael Stahl-David plays him. Edwin Hodge plays Malcolm A.Kingsley. Vivian Katz is played by Wendy Crewson in the show. Doctor Joey Cost is played by Davi Santos. The next season may introduce new characters to spice up the story. The cast must return in order to retain the current working environment.

Recap Of Good Sam Season 2

Memories of Griff’s shooting and how people in his daily life were affected while he was unconscious come flooding back when someone is shot and taken to the emergency room. This mystery medical clinic donor, who Sam Griffith discovers, is so dedicated to her father, Griff, that it shocks her to learn why. The same can be said for Griff, who vows to teach and nurture his daughter. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) will not resign her position as the company’s top executive unless she is treated lavishly by her father Griff (Jason Isaacs).

