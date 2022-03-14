HBO’s Gossip Girl Reboot Has Caught The Attention Of Original Cast Member Leighton Meester

Entertainer Leighton Meester, or the face behind Blair Waldorf from the first TV series Gossip Girl, as of late recommended she would get back to the reboot while additionally offering perspectives on the new episodes.

The first show was flat-out progress, running for six seasons with a large part of the first center cast individuals staying for the show’s whole run.

Like its 2021 reboot, the series follows the existence of New York City’s most affluent teenagers.

Leighton Meester, Star Of The First Gossip Girl, Shows An Interest In Repeating Her Job Of Blair Waldorf

When inquired as to whether Meester would consent to repeat her job as Blair, the entertainer answered in a meeting with ET Canada, “That was asked a couple of times today and I had said, ‘I don’t have the foggiest idea, perhaps.'”

Although it’s anything but an enthusiastic “yes,” fans can in any case clutch the desire for Queen Blair to get back to the Met steps to rule her cronies.

Initially running for six seasons, the first Gossip Girl was a success for The CW and sent off the vocations of a large number of its stars, including Meester, Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford.

The most recent adaptation of the show debuted on HBO Max in 2021 with an all-new cast and Gossip Girl season 2 has effectively been restored.

Tattle Girl follows a gathering of New York private schoolers that have their exercises recorded by the nominal Gossip Girl, an unknown blogger who supervises their exercises.

The main primary cast part to return in a huge limit up until this point, the rebooted Gossip Girl has gotten mixed to negative surveys from pundits, with many observing the story ailing in substance however commending the cast.

In a meeting with ET Canada, Meester says she hasn’t been drawn nearer by the makers yet to repeat her job. She proceeds to say that she appreciates how the new show is about the new characters and their accounts.

In any case, she mareferso that it’s certainly feasible and she wouldn’t see any problems with repeating her job for the new series.

The makers’ impulses to zero in on its new gathering deals with paper, for inclining toward old characters for the wellbeing of sentimentality is very normal in rebooted establishments, yet the real gathering of the show has been missing to such an extent that they could have to adjust their perspectives assuming the evaluations begin to slip.

Rather than wistfulness, the initial step ought to be to take a stab at working on the composition with more engaged story strings and lucid person bends. The new Gossip Girl has a difficult, but not impossible task ahead.

Conquering the shadow of its past series and the wide range of various high schooler dramatizations that compete for watchers’ focus, however with the right blend of further developed composition and sentimentality trap through its past cast, Gossip Girl could become as famous as its ancestor.