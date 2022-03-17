The 2022 Grammys Will Feature Performances By Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS, And More, Fans Are Excited To See All Together

This award is considered as one of the most important awards and this award is dedicated to the singers. And this award has four categories and they are:-

Best album of the year

Record of the year

Song of the year

Best New artist

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, And More To Perform At the 2022 Grammy Awards

These music awards are held once a year and it is held before the Billboard Music Awards which are held in summer.

The first Grammy Awards ceremony took place on May 4 1959 which was held to celebrate musicians’ musical achievements. Many Grammy Award categories were revamped for 2012 after the 2011 event. On April 3, 2022, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

About Olivia Rodrigo:-

Olivia Rodrigo is known to be the most famous singer in the world. Firstly she started her career acting in movies and series and then she entered the music industry.

Rodrigo signed a contract with Interscope Records and Geffen Records in the year 2020. She negotiated the record deal to ensure that she retained ownership of her music masters. She released her very first track, “Drivers License,” on January 8, in the year 2021, which she co-wrote with the producer Dan Nigro.

About Billie Eilish:-

She is one of the most popular singers and she gained so much popularity recently in 2015. Also, she won the Grammy Awards 2020 for the category of the best record of the year.

She started her career with her debut song named Ocean eyes. At this point in time, the craze of Billie Eilish is shockingly huge.

Performers of Grammy awards 2022:-

Many of the famous celebrity performs on the stage at the Grammy Awards and there is the list of a few names that revealed are:-

Billie Eilish

Olivia Rodrigo

BTS

Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow

Brothers Osborne

Brandi Carlile

These are the few names that are going to perform at the Grammy Awards.

On April 3, 2022, the Grammy Awards will be held in Las Vegas. The show will be aired at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and Paramount Plus subscribers can watch it live online.

Billie Eilish tied for the most Grammy nominations among the performers, with seven nominations in various groups like Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, who got five and seven nominations, respectively, are also up for those two main honors.

Brandi Carlile is nominated for four Grammys, including Record of the Year. BTS is recommended for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, whereas Brothers; Osborne and Jack Harlow garnered two nominations.

The performance was originally scheduled for Jan. 31 but was postponed due to “uncertainty around the Omicron” COVID-19 version, according to the Recording Academy. The Grammy Awards in 2021 were held without an in-person audience.

The Recording Academy’s January statement emphasized the health and safety of a “live audience” as a rationale for delaying the concert, but it’s unclear if that will carry over to this year’s ceremony.