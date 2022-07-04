Following a shooting at a crowded mall close to the venue, Harry Styles postponed his performance appearance in Copenhagen on Sunday night. As a core component of the European leg of his Love On Tour, Styles was scheduled to appear at the Royal Arena at 8 p.m. local time.

According to the reports, Danish police have confirmed that three persons have died and three others are in critical condition.

‘Heartbroken’ Harry Styles Cancels Copenhagen Concert After Denmark Mall Shooting

Together with the citizens of Copenhagen, I’m inconsolable. This is a city I adore. The folks are incredibly friendly and loving. In the wake of the sad events, Styles wrote on Twitter, “I’m saddened for the dead, their homes, and everyone injured. I’m sorry we were unable to be together. Please take care of each other. H”

The suspected shooter, a 22-year-old Danish guy, was detained just 10 – 15 minutes after the incident and is thought to have operated alone, according to the AP. Police inspector Sren Thomassen says it’s too soon to tell on a motive while the investigation into the unfortunate occurrence is still ongoing.

Following the unfortunate events, Mette Frederiksen, the prime minister of Denmark, posted on Facebook to express her condolences.

“An unexpected attack took place in Denmark on Sunday night. A number of people have died. Even more, individuals were hurt, including adults and family members who were out dining or shopping with children, she wrote. My deepest sympathies go out to everyone who lost a loved one. both the injured and their loved ones. And to the Danes who saw the terrifying events. I believe that the Danes should band together and help one another at this difficult time.

If Styles’ tour moves the concert time in Copenhagen, that has not yet been determined. He will perform again on July 5 in Paris.

Highlights Of The 2022 Copenhagen Mall Shooting

Three people were killed and three others were badly injured when a man began firing at the Field’s retail center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022. Since the shootings in Copenhagen in 2015, Denmark has not experienced a mass shooting.

The incident happened just at Field’s shopping plaza in Copenhagen’s rested, a growing neighborhood on Amager. Before 5:30 p.m., a man entered the mall while holding a hunting rifle.

He was pictured with knee-length shorts and either a vest or sleeveless top on. At 5:37 p.m., police got the initial reports of a gunshot; 11 minutes later, a guy was taken into custody. According to a witness, the shooter appeared aggressive and enraged as he ran and yelled.

Three persons were badly wounded and 3 more were shot to death. The Rigshospitalet trauma facility received three patients.

A Danish male, 22, was detained in relation to the shooting. The Danish royals confirmed immediately after the attack that Crown Prince Frederik would not be hosting the celebration.

Harry Styles, a British musician, canceled his later that night scheduled performance at the neighboring Royal Arena. Harry Edward Styles is an English vocalist, songwriter, and actor who was born on February 1, 1994.

He rejoined One Direction after being eliminated, and the group went on to be one of the finest boy groups of all time until taking an indefinite break in 2016.

