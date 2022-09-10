In Memoriam Of Queen Elizabeth II | Dies At 96

Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on 8th September 2022, became through the course of her long sovereignty not only the oldest ruler in the country’s history but also, its longest-serving. Her sovereignty of 70 years and 214 days is the highest of any British monarch as well as the longest recorded of any female head of state.

The 42nd of a line of kings as well as queens of first England, then Britain, and after then the United Kingdom, since William the Conqueror; she was also the sixth queen of England as well as the fourth of the UK. Apart from these additionally she was queen and head of state of 15 other countries, stretching from Australia, Fiji, and New Zealand to the Bahamas and Canada; all countries are part of the former British empire. She was head of the Commonwealth games for seven decades, whose 54 countries consist of 2.1 billion people around a third of the globe’s population.

The monumental reign has been closure in British history after her death and ushers in a new, undecided one. She is succeeded by her son prince Charles, who automatically conquered the throne with her death.

Her Childhood And Early Life:

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on April 21, 1926, in the Mayfair district which is located in London, and was not expected to come into the throne.

This changed, although, with the resignation of King Edward VIII, which left her father next in the line of succession in the year of 1936. Elizabeth became Queen in 1952 at the age of 25 following his death because she was the eldest child of King George VI.

The first kid of Albert, Duke of York, the next son of George V, and his duchess, the former Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

Elizabeth surpassed Queen Victoria as the longest-reigning English monarch, according to English Heritage On September 9, in the year of 2015.

Elizabeth and her sister whose name was Margaret Rose, who was born in the year 1930 as well as both were educated at home and brought up in a loving family environment. Elizabeth was very close to both her father as well as her grandfather, George V. Elizabeth told her riding instructor when she was six years old that she wanted to become a “country lady with lots of dogs and horses”.

She was said to have revealed a remarkable sense of responsibility from a very premature age. Winston Churchill, the future prime minister, was stated as saying that she obsessed “an air of authority that was surprising in an infant”.

Elizabeth could not attend school but despite that, she proved adept at languages and made a detailed study of constitutional history.

Her Family:

Philip and Elizabeth married at Westminster Abbey which is situated in London in the year of 1947 in front of 2,500 guests. After some time this young couple then shifted to Malta, where Philip was positioned with the Royal Navy. In November 1948, Elizabeth gave birth to Charles, which was her first child, and to Anne, their only daughter, in August in the year of 1950.

Great thoughts on the Queen’s death

In his first announcement as King, Charles said that the death of my much-loved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest depression for me and each member of my family. We mourn deeply the passing of a cherished monarch and a much-loved mother.”

It is stated by US President Joe Biden that Queen Elizabeth “defined an era” and “there was nobody like her!” is said by Donald trump.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also stated that today was “our country’s saddest day,” including that “millions and millions of people” have prevented what they were doing today to honor the Queen.