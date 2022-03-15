Taking To Instagram, Vanessa Bryant Quoted Kobe Saying “I Love You.” How Is She Coping With Her Loss? Vanessa Bryant Net Worth

Vanessa Bryant wrote “I Love You” on Instagram to remember Kobe. Vanessa is dealing with her loss in a different way than before. Vanessa Bryant is worth a lot of money.

They learned about the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26, 2020, when the family of Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant found out. Seven other people were killed, too.

Vanessa Bryant Had Deep Sorrow After Loss Of Her Husband And Daughter

Helicopter crash killed Kobe and 13-year-old Gigi on their way to a basketball match at the Lakers legend’s Mamba Sports Academy.

John Altobelli, his wife, Keri; their daughter, Alyssa; Christina Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach; Sarah and Payton Chester, a mother and daughter duo; and pilot Ara Zobayan were all killed in the crash.

Vanessa Bryant, who married Kobe in 2001, must have been devastated to hear the tragic news. Nonetheless, on Jan. 29, 2020, the mother-of-four opened up about her grief and how she has been coping.

Vanessa Bryant is grateful for the outpouring of support she has received

There was no obligation on Vanessa Bryant’s part to speak out about her current feelings, but she was reportedly inspired by the outpouring of support she has received.

As she captioned a photo of her lovely family, including her husband Kobe and their four daughters Natalia, Gigi, Bianka, and Capri Bryant, she thanked the many people who had shown support and love during this horrific time.

“Many many thank you to everyone who has prayed for me. They’ll be a huge help to us.”

When asked about her feelings about the crash, Vanessa said she was “completely devastated” and thanked the other families who had been affected.

Fans can donate to the MambaOnThree Fund, which will “help support the other families affected by this tragedy,” according to the California native. The Mamba Sports Foundation created the fund.

However, Vanessa finds “comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved,” although she can’t imagine their lives “beyond today.” By saying that Kobe and Gigi are “shining” on them, she vowed to “push on” and “light the way.”

Preceding Vanessa Bryant’s statement was a heartfelt remembrance

Vanessa Bryant made her Instagram account private shortly after the news broke that Kobe and Gianna Bryant had been killed in the helicopter crash along with seven others.

Vanessa paid tribute to the father-daughter duo just hours before breaking her silence on the tragic accident and making her account public again.

Following the death of Vanessa’s husband and daughter, many of her followers noticed that she had changed the profile picture to the image of them embracing one another.

She is affectionately referred to as Gigi, and the NBA legend gazes lovingly down at her as he holds her hand. The father-daughter moment is heartbreaking in light of the circumstances. In 2016, the All-Star Game was held in Toronto, according to TMZ.

Despite Vanessa’s statement, a picture is worth a thousand words, and her new profile picture certainly speaks about her current state of mind.

Worth of Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant’s assets and inherited assets are included in her $75 million net worth.

What Is Vanessa Bryant Currently Doing?

Vanessa is now beginning to recover from the effects of the ordeal. She’s handling the pressures of the job very well.

Vanessa kept herself busy all the time and was inspired to follow in the footsteps of her husband’s ambitions. She’s back to being the triumphant, powerful woman she was two years ago, even with all the weight on her shoulders.