The Red Carpet Entries For The Critics’ Choice Awards 2022 Features Will Smith, Lady Gaga, And Kristen Stewart

As the awards season progresses, the stunning red carpet looks continue to dazzle. The 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards began on March 13 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The best in film and television as voted on by the Critics’ Choice Association will be honored.

The event has been put back two months owing to COVID-19 pandemic worries. The ceremony will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer and will be aired on The CW and TBS.

“Critics Choice Awards 2022” Includes Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart

With 11 nominations each, West Side Story and Belfast lead the race. Science-fiction blockbuster Dune and the Western The Power of the Dog, both with ten.

Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and House of Gucci received four nods.

With eight nominations, HBO’s Succession tops this year’s TV candidates. This includes Best Drama Series and acting awards for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, J. Smith-Cameron, and Sarah Snook. Squid Games, This Is Us, and Pose, all on small screens, garnered a lot of attention from the Critics Choice Association.

The celebs obviously brought their A-game in terms of attire ahead of the ceremony, oozing old Hollywood glamor as they made their grand entrances.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, who is the face of Gucci, looked fierce in a black and gold Gucci gown, which she accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kristen Stewart

The Spencer actress looked stunning in a customized Dolce & Gabbana blush gown. She accessorized herself with Messika jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Selena Gomez

Lady in red, Selena Gomez! wore a unique red Louis Vuitton gown with a flowing cloak and a centerfold gem accent. Boucheron jewelry offered a touch of glitz to her ensemble.

Caitriona Balfe

The actress wore a nude Dior Haute Couture column dress and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry in a simple ensemble.

Ariana DeBose

In a marigold-hued Carolina Herrera Fall 2022 one-shoulder gown with Chopard jewels, the West Side Story star looked stunning.

Zoey Deutch

The Politician actress looked stunning in a hot pink Alexander McQueen gown with a bustier top and asymmetrical ruffle. The ensemble was completed with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Elizabeth Olsen

The WandaVision star looked stunning in a burgundy Giorgio Armani Privé jumpsuit and Cartier diamonds.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

The King Richard star wore a bespoke chocolate brown three-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit with satin peak lapels and a double-breasted vest. In a gold column gown by Maison Rabih Kayrouz with exaggerated pockets, the Red Table Talk host looked statuesque.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson

The duo looked stunning on the red carpet in Gucci ensembles. The actor of Dr. Death wore a classic black tux, while the Queen & Slim actress wore a vibrant blue one-sleeved gown with an elegant tie collar and Bulgari jewelry.

