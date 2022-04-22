Most Awaited JoJo’s Stone Ocean Part 2 Will Be Released In September 2022!!!

A glimpse from Episode 13 was seen in the trailer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Part 2. March 25, 2022, was after the Japanese television broadcast of Episode 12. The next day, an updated version with English subtitles was made available.

Netflix’s release timetable for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6, which is Season 5 of the overall series, has caused a lot of uncertainty. JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean launched on Netflix on December 1, 2021; however, the Netflix Media Center didn’t even indicate when the next episode of JoJo Part 6 would air.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2- Anime Release Announced In September 2022

Netflix said in early September 2021 that JoJo Part 6 would be available on their site “weekly” in early September 2021. Netflix’s media center page for JoJo Part 6: Stone Ocean in early October 2021 no longer describes the TV program as “releasing monthly.”

Netflix will post another batch of JoJo’s Stone Ocean Part 2 Episodes 13 to 22 on Netflix on April 15, 2022. The New Netflix Geeked tweet seems to have lowered the number of episodes to 10 from the previous trailer’s “Episodes 13–24 coming 2022,” mentioned in the earlier video.

Although the streaming behemoth released just 12 episodes of ‘part 1’ of the new season, many fans were fast to binge the full season. Thanks to the AnimeJapan convention in Tokyo, they now know when JoJo’s Stone Ocean Part 2 will be released: Fall 2022. This morning, April 20, a well-known leaker hinted at a September 1 release date for Stone Ocean Part 2.

At AnimeJapan 2022, They Confirmed JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 Release!!

In the last AnimeJapan event, the popular JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean series appeared when it announced that the second part of the fan-favorite anime was developing. As far back as 2021, the first sign that the series would continue was the number of episodes it had when it first started. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure seasons have typically ranged from 26 to 48 episodes. Therefore, Stone Ocean was just halfway through the average season length.

Similarly, the new anime season has plenty of material to draw on from the original Stone Ocean manga arc. According to Anime Geek, the series has adapted the first 50 chapters of the actual plot by concluding Stone Ocean episode 12.

Shueisha’s initial Japanese run of the Stone Ocean series had 158 chapters, which is great news for the series’ devoted following in Japan. It implies that if David Productions keeps at their current pace, they may see not just a sequel but the third installment of Stone Ocean.

According To A Leaker, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 Will Be Released In September

The release date for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 has finally during the recent AnimeJapan event. Episodes 13-24 will air in the fall, and it has that Part 2 will release sooner on Netflix than in Japan.

Did not disclose a definite release date for the Japanese or Netflix platforms during the AnimeJapan event, which is a shame. However, fans outside of Japan will be relieved to learn that the series will release on Netflix first, so they won’t have to endure the usual struggle of a long wait.