Stranger Things Season 4 Is “The Hardest Season” Millie Bobby Brown Has Ever Filmed- Why?

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) had not had the series easily, this thing can be widely accepted by the viewers and fans of the Strangers Things. The character of her’s has always been in very depressing circumstances throughout the series and we saw this with her from the beginning of this adventurous series, The Stranger Things.

The girl, Milly Bobby Brown, was brought up in amenity under the safekeeping of someone who we can define as s sociopath only, and yes! the sociopath we are talking about here is Dr. Benner. When she escaped, she hardly had any time to find out how mouth-watering and appetizing the french fries are before her first helper was assassinated and she went on the run again for saving her life.

Adding to this character’s role, she had performed in the interaction of Hawking with the Upside Down. Therefore, it is very much irrefutable to say that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) always handled circumstances to the verge of her age, paying out most of her childhood being shut out from the world and away from her peers.

In season 2 of the series, after looking at the eyeliner of Eleven and her transformation into a normal teen in season 3 of the series, we anticipated the stage she had with Klai to be the worst yet. But unluckily, we were not right. If we are to trust the main actress of the Netflix Original, then Stranger Things season 4 is the only season that is going to exaggerate what we have seen before, and of course, stand them out.

Millie Bobby Brown opens up to us about her character, Eleven, whom she brought up to life in the Netflix Series, The Stranger Things.

The actress said, “you get to see Eleven in the darkest state she’s ever been.”. If this is not enough to describe display just how the Netflix series is going to grow and exceed, thinking about the long-distance relationship between Eleven and Mike and what she trusts is the demise of Hopper, her father, Brown also made an additional statement, she said: “This has definitely been the hardest season I’ve ever filmed. And there have been some of the scariest, scariest things that I’ve ever seen as a human, which you guys will get to see, for sure.”

A slice of what we can anticipate is Eleven is having to think about her past of hers. Eleven lost her superpowers after indulging herself in a fight with the Mind Flayer at Starcourt Mall, providing her and the whole town of Hawkins extensively at risk. In order to get the powers back with her, she has to handle something she had been running away from right from the starting of the series Netflix- The Facility. Milly Boby Brown has made it clear that “the plotline of her as a young kid was not enclosed. There were still various numerous questions, from me and the viewers.” that we will look at in this season.

Season 4 of Netflix Original’s series The Stranger Things will be streaming on May 27, 2022.