Ranking of Kings Season 2 Release Date Revealed- Know The Cast And Plot!!

Ranking of Kings is a well-known and one of the most popular fantasy manga series in Japan. The fantasy manga series is illustrated and written by Soosuke Toka. Ranking of Kings has been ordered online through Echoes’ submitted by users website Manga Hack website from the month of May of the year 2017.

The Enterbrain has gathered the fantasy manga series in about 13 tankobon volumes. The Wit Studio adapted this fantasy manga series, Ranking of Kings, as an anime series for TV broadcasting.

On Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming channel the fantasy manga series was set to be broadcasted on the TV from the month of March of the year 2022.

Ranking Of Kings Season 2 – Synopsis

The plot story of the manga or TV series Ranking of Kings roams around a little prince who is known as Bojji. The little prince is deaf but more than anything he is naive. The little prince, Bojji, does his finest to the best of his abilities and fantasizes about becoming one of the greatest kings of all time. He dreams of this because his people have always criticized him and looked low on him and even talked about his accession to the throne of the kingdom.

One day, the little prince comes across Kage (shadow), a survivor who eradicated a big group of assassins. The shadow understands the words of the little prince despite the prince being unable to speak due to his impartiality. The stout follows the plots as they traverse around the globe and come across all the dark ess and the adventures of mother nature and the planet.

Cast Of Characters Of Ranking Of Kings Season 2

Bojji is voiced by Minami Hinata in Japanese and Emily Fajardo in English. Kage is voiced by Ayumu Murase in Japanese and SungWon Cho in English. Daida is voiced by Yuki Kaji in Japanese and Justin Briner in English. Hiling is voiced by Rina Sato in Japanese and Luci Christian in English. Domas is voiced by Takuya Eguchi in Japanese and A. J. Locascio in English. Bebin is voiced by Yoji Ueda in Japanese and Christopher Wehkamp in English. Apeas is voiced by Hiroki Yasumoto in Japanese and Luis Bermudez in English. Dorshe is voiced by Hinata Tadokoro in Japanese and Brent Mukai in English. Hokuro is voiced by Daiki Yamashita in Japanese and Bryce Papenbrook in English. Bosse is voiced by Kenta Miyake in Japanese and Cris George in English. Shiina is voiced by Takako Honda and Laila Berniz in English. Miranjo/Magic mirror is voiced by Maaya Sakamoto in Japanese and Briana Roberts in English. Desha is voiced by Yoshimishtu Shikuyama in Japanese and Gabe Kunda in English. Ōken is voiced by Koji Yusa in Japanese and Shawn Gann in English. Despa is voiced by Takahiro Sakurai in Japanese and Christopher E. Sabat in English.