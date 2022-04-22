Madlyn Ballatori Was Not Pregnant During The Ultimatum Shoot – Know The Timeline Of All The Events

Even before announced Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger’s pregnancy, people were trying to figure out their due date. There’s been a lot of discussion about this, with some saying Madlyn was pregnant when filming The Ultimatum.

The rumors have been put to rest thanks to the individual’s characteristics. It was three months after the filming was over that she became pregnant. The celebrity even disclosed the special day of her nuptials when she had enough of the fans guessing.

After The Ultimatum Concluded In August, Madlyn Got Committed!!

According to Madlyn, the shooting of the Ultimatum in May of 2021. At the season’s conclusion, the pair exchanged vows. It was May 13, 2021. The cast would not reunite until February 2022 for the reunion.

As soon as Ballatori was reunited, she turned to Instagram to share the good news. It was in this letter to Colby that she expressed her deepest feelings.

When fans questioned the couple’s relationship when they were pregnant, they got a lot of criticism. In the episode, Ballatori dated Randall Griffin, initially with Shanique. Despite how well they got along, people were shocked—at the same time, they matched April Marie with Colby. Jake Cunningham had welcomed April to the event. However, they ended up separating because of their disagreements.

Madlyn Ballatori Claims That She Was Not Pregnant While Shooting The Show

Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger got engaged and married soon after the series finale of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Reunion attendees learned that they were expecting their first child together at the time.

Speculations began to circulate that she was pregnant while shooting the show when she confirmed her pregnancy. The reality star addressed the claims in an April 2022 Instagram story post.

In March 2021, the actors began filming in Austin, Texas, and they will reconvene in Los Angeles, California, in February 2022.

Clarification: Colby and I got married on May 13, 2021, and our kid is due in the following two weeks, Madlyn said. Finally, “aka not pregnant throughout shooting” was added to the list. As a result, the couple became pregnant in August of 2021, four months after their wedding and many months after production wrapped up on the project.

Madlyn, Colby Kissinger’s Girlfriend, Was Given An Ultimatum By Him

For this reason, he invited Madly along with him to The Ultimatum. Madlyn confessed that she was in love with her lover, but she insisted that she wasn’t yet ready to settle down with him.

In addition, unlike Colby, she does not think that there is a single individual who can meet everyone’s needs. Even though Colby didn’t want to break things up with his fiancée, it was necessary to him that he find someone who shared his views.

His first impression of April Melohn was positive, but he confessed to wanting the same “spark” with her that he had with Madlyn. In contrast, she formed a strong relationship with Randall Griffin, who she described as “extremely attractive.”

Throughout their discussion, she acknowledged that Colby’s chatty demeanor and positive perspective bothered her. After speaking with Lauren Pounds, he became more enamored with her after learning about her aversion to having a family.