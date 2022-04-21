Trapped in a Dating Sim is a light novel series in Japan. The author of this well-known light novel series is Yomu Mishima and Monda is the illustrator of the Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs. On the platform known as Shosetsuka ni Nuro, on the 15th of October of the year 2019, the novel was initially self-published as a web novel by its writer.

The broadcast of the novel ran from the 1st of October of the year 2017 to the 15th October of the year 2019, the web novel was ended within a total of seven parts and 176 chapters. After a few times, on the 30th of May of the year 2018, under the GC Novels imprint, the Micro Magazine later started to publish the series as a light novel.

Trapped In A Dating Sim: Season 1 Episode 7 Anime, Novel, Release Schedule, Characters!!!

The series was also adapted as a manga and Jun Shiosato started its broadcasting on the 5th of October of the year 2018. The publication of the manga adaption series is done by Fujimi Shobo under the Dragon Comics Age imprint.

The broadcasting of the light novel series and the manga series in English takes place through Seven Seas Entertainment. The ENGI is all set to premiere an anime television series of the light novel and manga series from the month of April of the year 2022.

Personalities Of ‘The Trapped In A Dating Sim’

Leon Fou Bartfort- The character is voiced by: TakeoOtsuko (Japanese); Jordan Dash Cruz (English) Olivia- The character is voiced by: Kana Ichinose (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English) Angelica Rapha Redgrave- The character is voiced by: Fairoz Ai (Japanese); Kristen Mcguire (English) Luxion- The character is voiced by: Akir Ishida (Japanese); Jim Foronda (English) Marie Fou Lafan- The character is voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Sarah Widenheft (English) Julius Rapha Holfort- The character is voiced by: Kenichi Sazumura (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo (English) Jilk Fia Marmoria- The character is voiced by: Kohsuke (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English) Brad Fou Field- The character is voiced by: Shinnocshuke Tachibana (Japanese); Justin Briner (English) Chris Fia Arclight- The character is voiced by: Koji Yusa (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English) Greg Fou Seberg- The character is voiced by: Noboyuki Hiyama (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English) Noelle Zel Lespinasse Leila Zel Lespinasse Louise Sara Rault

The expected date of the series Trapped in a Dating Sim season 1 episode 7 is 15th May of 2022.

Episode No Release Date Episode 1 April 3, 2022 Episode 2 April 10, 2022 Episode 3 April 17, 2022 Episode 4 April 24, 2022 Episode 5 May 1, 2022 Episode 6 May 8, 2022 Episode 7 May 15, 2022 Episode 8 May 22, 2022 Episode 9 May 29, 2022 Episode 10 June 5, 2022 Episode 11 June 12, 2022 Episode 12 June 19, 2022