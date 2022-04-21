    Entertainment

    Trapped In A Dating Sim: Season 1 Episode 7, Release, Anime, Characters: When Is It Coming Out?

    Nikki AttkissonBy Updated:No Comments3 Mins Read
    Trapped In A Dating Sim Season 1 Episode 7 Anime Novel Release Schedule Characters

    Trapped in a Dating Sim is a light novel series in Japan. The author of this well-known light novel series is Yomu Mishima and Monda is the illustrator of the Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs. On the platform known as Shosetsuka ni Nuro, on the 15th of October of the year 2019, the novel was initially self-published as a web novel by its writer.

    The broadcast of the novel ran from the 1st of October of the year 2017 to the 15th October of the year 2019, the web novel was ended within a total of seven parts and 176 chapters. After a few times, on the 30th of May of the year 2018, under the GC Novels imprint, the Micro Magazine later started to publish the series as a light novel.

    Trapped In A Dating Sim: Season 1 Episode 7 Anime, Novel, Release Schedule, Characters!!!

    The series was also adapted as a manga and Jun Shiosato started its broadcasting on the 5th of October of the year 2018. The publication of the manga adaption series is done by Fujimi Shobo under the Dragon Comics Age imprint.

    Trapped In A Dating Sim Season 1 Episode 7 Anime Novel Release Date Time Characters

    The broadcasting of the light novel series and the manga series in English takes place through Seven Seas Entertainment. The ENGI is all set to premiere an anime television series of the light novel and manga series from the month of April of the year 2022.

    Personalities Of ‘The Trapped In A Dating Sim’

    1. Leon Fou Bartfort- The character is voiced by: TakeoOtsuko (Japanese); Jordan Dash Cruz (English)
    2. Olivia- The character is voiced by: Kana Ichinose (Japanese); Jad Saxton (English)
    3. Angelica Rapha Redgrave- The character is voiced by: Fairoz Ai (Japanese); Kristen Mcguire (English)
    4. Luxion- The character is voiced by: Akir Ishida (Japanese); Jim Foronda (English)
    5. Marie Fou Lafan- The character is voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Sarah Widenheft (English)
    6. Julius Rapha Holfort- The character is voiced by: Kenichi Sazumura (Japanese); Ricco Fajardo (English)
    7. Jilk Fia Marmoria- The character is voiced by: Kohsuke (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English)
    8. Brad Fou Field- The character is voiced by: Shinnocshuke Tachibana (Japanese); Justin Briner (English)
    9. Chris Fia Arclight- The character is voiced by: Koji Yusa (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English)
    10. Greg Fou Seberg- The character is voiced by: Noboyuki Hiyama (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English)
    11. Noelle Zel Lespinasse
    12. Leila Zel Lespinasse
    13. Louise Sara Rault

    Trapped In A Dating Sim: Season 1 Episode 7, Release Date And Time: When Is It Coming Out?

    The expected date of the series Trapped in a Dating Sim season 1 episode 7 is 15th May of 2022.

    Episode NoRelease Date
    Episode 1April 3, 2022
    Episode 2April 10, 2022
    Episode 3April 17, 2022
    Episode 4April 24, 2022
    Episode 5May 1, 2022
    Episode 6May 8, 2022
    Episode 7May 15, 2022
    Episode 8May 22, 2022
    Episode 9May 29, 2022
    Episode 10June 5, 2022
    Episode 11June 12, 2022
    Episode 12June 19, 2022

    Read About:

    Latest posts by Nikki Attkisson (see all)
    Share.

    With over 15 years as a practicing journalist, Nikki Attkisson found herself at Powdersville Post now after working at several other publications. She is an award-winning journalist with an entrepreneurial spirit and worked as a journalist covering technology, innovation, environmental issues, politics, etc. Nikki Attkisson has also worked on product development, content strategy, and editorial management for numerous media companies. She began her career at local news stations and worked as a reporter in national newspapers.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.