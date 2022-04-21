Know Everything About Charmed (Season 4, Episode 7): Release Date And Time, Countdown And When It Is Coming Out? 

Charmed is a well-known American fantasy drama TV series. The fantasy drama TV series is made by Jennie Snyder Urman. The fantasy drama series, Charmed, is known to be a reset of The WB series of the same name, developed by Constance M. Burge.

The WB series of the same name was initially broadcasted from the year 1998 to the year 2006. By CW, the fantasy drama series, Charmed, was commanded to trial in the month of January of the year 2018 and got an order to series in the month of May the year 2018. The series, Charmed, was broadcasted on 14th October in the year 2018.

Charmed, the fantasy series is known for following the lifestyle of three sisters named Melonie Diaz also referred to as Mel, Madeleine Mantock also referred to as Macy, and Sarah Jeffery also referred to as Maggie Vera.

The three sisters Macy, Mel, and Maggie Vera discover that the sisters are the three most powerful and compelling witches of all times, after the demise of their mother. The three sisters, together dominate the “The Power of Three”. The Power of Three is used by the three sisters (three powerful witches) to conquer supernatural evils.

Cast Of Charmed Season 4 Episode 7

1. Melone Diaz played the role of Melanie “Mel” Vera, the middle half-sister of the family.

2. Madeleine Mantock played the role of Macy Vaughn, the eldest sister, seasons 1 to 3.

3. Sarah Jeffery played the role of Margarita “Maggie” Vera, the youngest sister of the family.

4. Lucy Barrett played the role of Michaela “Kaela” Danso (season 4)

Charmed Season 4 Episode 7 Supporting

1. Ser’ Dauris Blain played the role of Galvin Burdette (season 1)

2. Ellen Tamaki played the role of Niko Hamada (season 1)

3. Rupert Evans played the role of Harry Greenwood.

4. Nick Hargrove played the role of Parker Caine (season 1; repeating in season 2), Boyfriend of Maggie Vera.

5. Jordan Donica played the role of Jordan Chase (season 2–present).

6. Poppy Drayton played the role of Abigael Jameson-Caine (seasons 2–3),

Charmed Season 4 Episode 7 Recurring

1. Valerie Cruz played the role of Marisol Vera, Macy, Mel, and Maggie’s mother.

2. Natalie Hall played the role of Lucy (season 1)

3. Christin Park played the role of Swan (seasons 2–4)

4. Shiva Kalaiselvan played the role of Katrina (season 2)

5. Eric Balfour played the role of Julian Shea (seasons 2–3)

6. Peyton List played the role of Nadia (seasons 2–3)

7. Kate Burton played the role of Celeste (seasons 2–3)

8. Jason Diaz played the role of Antonio (season 3)

9. J. J. Hawkins played the role of Kevin (season 3)

10. Mareya Salazar played the role of Joséfina (season 3–4).

11. Aryeh-Or and Heather Doerksen played the roles of Mo and Aladria respectively (season 3)Kapil Talwalkar as Dev (season 4)

12. Shi Ne Nielson as Roxie (season 4)

The broadcast of Charmed Season 4, Episode 7 is expected to be on 29th April 2022.

Season 4, Episode 7: Countdown

