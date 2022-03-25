Facts To Know About American Theatre Actor Joshua Colley Height, Age, Weight, Net Worth, Wiki & Bio

Joshua Colley is an award-winning American musical theatre actor and singer born in New Port Richey and raised in Trinity, Florida. He made his acting debut in 2013 as Les in the musical Newsies, which ran from March 11 to February 2, 2014.

Lesser Known Facts About Joshua Colley Height, Age, Net Worth

He is most remembered for his portrayals as Les in Newsies, Gavroche in Les Misérables and Charlie Brown in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Colley also did voice acting, such as Pig Robinson in Peter Rabbit.

Early Life of Joshua Colley:

Brad and Robbie Lynn Colley gave birth to Joshua and his twin brother Cameron on January 20, 2002. Colley grew up in the Florida town of Trinity. His parents run the Play ‘N Around Theatre Company, which produces educational musicals for schools and community institutions in the area.

Age, Height, Weight of Joshua Colley:

Colley is 20 years old as of 2020, having been born on January 20, 2002, in New Port Richey, Florida, USA. Aquarius is his zodiac sign.

Joshua is five feet and five inches tall (1.65 meters). In his photographs, he also appears to be rather tall. However, information about his weight and other physical measures is currently unavailable.

The Career of Joshua Colley:

Between March 11, 2013, through February 2, 2014, Colley played Les in the musical Newsies. Colley was cast as Gavroche in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables in January 2014. He will alternate with Gaten Matarazzo in the role. Colley joined the show when previews began on March 1, 2014, and stayed until March 1, 2015. Colley described the performance as “real and believable and anything but an outtake from Oliver!” by the Huffington Post.

Colley was cast as Pig Robinson in the Nick Jr. cartoon television series Peter Rabbit in 2014. From 2014 to 2015, he voiced the character.

Colley starred in the York Theater Company’s production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, from May 24 to June 26, 2016. Broadway Records published the cast album on November 18, 2016.

Colley performed The Schuyler Sisters from the Broadway show Hamilton in MisCast at the MCC Theater in 2016. Along with Luca Padovan, Douglas Baldeo, and Ana Villafane, he performed the role of Angelica Schuyler.

He took a week off from the run to appear in the Hollywood Bowl’s production of The Little Mermaid. In the first week of June 2016, Colley starred opposite Sara Bareilles, Tituss Burgess, John Stamos, and Rebel Wilson in the film Flounder.

He will appear in Hulu’s Sex Appeal in 2021 and the upcoming American comedy picture Senior Year.

The net worth of Joshua Colley:

Joshua Colley is one of the wealthiest and most famous stage actors. According to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, Joshua Colley’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million.

Relationship Status of Joshua Colley:

According to our records, Joshua Colley is possibly single and has never been married. Joshua Colley is not dating anyone till December 2021.

Joshua Colley has no previous partnerships that we are aware of. You may assist us in compiling Joshua Colley’s dating history!