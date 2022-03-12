Kardashians Is Coming Out With A New Show On Hulu, Let’s Wait And See Who Will And Won’t Appear On Show?

“The Kardashians” will return to television in less than a month, and we now know more about what and who will be included in the new Hulu series.

According to Variety, rumors about the show’s April 14 premiere included:

A preview of Kim’s divorce from Kanye West.

Her new relationship with Pete Davidson.

Tristan Thompson is fathering a child with another woman.

Kardashians Discuss Massive Pay Day: Who Will Appear On New Show

It’s “not a fun thing to talk about,” Khloe admitted, “but it is part of my journey in life so that we will see it on the show.” Although Pete has yet to film anything for the show, Variety has stated Thompson and West will also appear on it. However, viewers can expect to see Kris, Kim and Khloe, Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker, and the rest of the Kardashian clan.

The family also discussed how much they were paid to do another series quickly after that:

Variety reported that the women’s deal is worth nine figures, with Khloe adding that they are “all equal” regarding their respective salaries. “In our private family discussions, my sisters and her are frank about what we’re willing to accept or reject. Khloe said their momager “fights like a pit bull” for them all. Kris hammered out a deal herself. There were “options” for other opportunities, but Jenner wouldn’t be specific. She went on to say, “I’m not one to kill and tell.”

And Dana Walden, Walt Disney Television’s Chairman of Entertainment, says the high price of having the world’s most famous family on reality TV is worth it. The Kardashians are an obvious choice for an unscripted slate, “as she put it; as a whole, they perfectly represent our strategy of taking big shots, but the right ones, and putting our money where our mouth. It is when it comes to the best in each genre.” Overall, the Kardashians are estimated to be worth more than $5 billion in popular culture and business. Since then, contracts with the family expired in September 2020, and “Keeping Up” ended its 20-season run in June 2013. Despite this, Jenner has not slowed down.

Earning:

An upbeat Kris Jenner tells E! News, she was up at 4 a.m. so she could have my coffee and get dressed.” Before the pandemic, she bought a $12 million mid-century fortress in Palm Springs, where she’s filming scenes for her reality show “The Kardashians” with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and her daughter, Khloé. Kourtney and Travis are engaged. Jenner says, “it makes her so happy as a grandmother of eleven.” “Nothing beats the joy of a brand-new child.”

Until now, we didn’t know how the Kardashians and “The Kardashians” would appear on Hulu. In addition, the Walt Disney Company has the option of working with the family on future projects. Drone footage is used in the opening sequences of “The Kardashians” to create a more documentary feel. Kim’s public divorce from Kanye West and her new relationship with “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson are just two of the tabloid sagas that the series touches on.