Lesser Known Facts About American Child Actor Krischelle Delgado’s Age, Wiki, Boyfriend, Height, Net Worth, Career

Krischelle Delgado is a child actor and model from the United States. Krischelle Delgado is the star of the Nickelodeon show React to The Star.

Things To Know About Krischelle Delgado’s Age, Height, Net Worth, Career

She originally debuted as one of the kids in the ‘Fine Brothers’ development Kids Respond.

Early Life of Krischelle Delgado:

On August 4, 2004, Krischelle Delgado was born. Her native is Southern California and is of American nationality. Her zodiac sign is Leo. She is also a multi-ethnic beauty with Spanish, Filipino, and Caucasian roots.

Wendy is Krishchelle’s mother and the person in charge of her social media accounts. She still has a younger brother. Krischelle enjoys animals and shares her home with a dog named Kona. She is also an animal rights activist, a professional horseback rider, gymnast, hip hop, and jazz percussionist.

Krischelle enjoys gardening, baking, fashion design, and arts & crafts in her spare time. Her personality is upbeat, soft, cheerful, and energetic. Talking about her education There is no information available.

Age, Height, Weight of Krischelle Delgado:

Krissy is 5 feet and 3 inches tall. She has not revealed her weight. Krissy has lovely dark brown eyes, and her hair is blonde. Similarly, she hasn’t shown any information about her bodily measurements. She does, however, have good physical shape. In the subsequent years, her physical stats will change.

The Career of Krischelle Delgado:

Krischelle Delgado was initially on YouTube’s most popular children’s show, Kids React. As a result, she progressed to Teens Respond on August 4, 2018, when she became 14 years old. In ” Kids React to Eagle Snatches Kids, ” she made her television debut on February 10, 2013, in “Kids React to Eagle Snatches Kids,” and has since appeared in 26 episodes.

In 2014, Nickelodeon rebranded the popular television show “React to That.” She appeared in each of the show’s 12 episodes. Kissy has also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as “Elsa” and as a “Community Service Boy” several times as a sketch performer.

Krischelle has also been in “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” on The CW, “Henry Danger” on Nickelodeon, and MTV’s “Nicole Byer Project.” When a dear friend and a famous casting agent both recommended she start acting and doing print work, she did so. She’s also appeared in advertisements for Disney Princess, Wal-Mart, Google, Mattel, Lalaloopsy, Build-a-Bear Workshop, Hasbro, and Microsoft on a national level.

Kissy has modeled for AAA, Comedy Central, HSBC Bank, and Wells Fargo. She is the face of NABI smartphones, NABI karaoke, and NABI electronics worldwide. As a result, she has starred in several short films as the protagonist. She also does the voiceover for Target’s radio commercials for Back to School.

Net Worth of Krischelle Delgado:

Up until now, this young actress and model could have made a fair livelihood. She hasn’t revealed her net worth or revenues, however. On the other hand, her net worth has been estimated to be $1 million to $5 million.

Relationship Status of Krischelle Delgado:

Krischelle Delgado is a young woman with a lot of potentials. Since then, she hasn’t had a formal relationship. However, Krischelle is only 16 and has enough time to fall in love and stay in a relationship.

She would, however, find a suitable mate due to her creativity, attractiveness, and great sense of humor. She has maintained a clear and reputable image in both her personal and professional lives.