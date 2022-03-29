How Old Is Roger Dale Floyd? Check Out More About His Height, Weight, Wiki, Biography, Net Worth & Career

Roger Dale Floyd is an American child actor with a lot of potentials. His credits include The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020), Stargirl (2020), Greenland (2020), and Doctor Sleep (2019).

Net Worth Of Roger Dale Floyd, See More About His Height, Weight, Age, Career

Roger Floyd is the son of the actor Roger Floyd and Andrea Tokan Floyd, a pen and ink artist. He began his career at the age of five. And at the age of ten, he has already established himself as a promising child actor.

The Early Life of Roger Dale Floyd:

Roger Dale Floyd was born in the United States on March 26, 2012. He presently lives in Los Angeles, California, the United States. Roger Floyd, a well-known actor, director, and producer, is his father, and Andrea Tokan Floyd is his mother. He most likely has siblings. He is an American citizen. He appears to be of diverse ethnicity.

Roger Dale Floyd got his acting talent from his father. He got support from his parents to achieve his dreams at this age. He enjoys Aaron Blabey’s Bad Guy series, as well as the Shakespearean Drama Hamlet, which his father is currently reading to him. Roger enjoys his father’s company.

Roger Dale Floyd’s Age, Height, and Weight:

Roger Dale Floyd is a ten-year-old boy. Roger Dale Floyd was born under the sign of Aries. Roger Dale Floyd is a tall man, standing at 4 feet 2 inches. Roger Dale’s, average body weight is 40 kg (88 lbs).

The Career of Roger Dale Floyd:

Roger Dale Floyd began his acting career at the age of five. In March of 2016, he made his acting debut in “The Painter,” a fantasy and horror-thriller starring Annie Chapman.

Roger Dale Floyd is a child actor best known for his performance as Danny Torrance in the horror thriller “Doctor Sleep” in 2019. In Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets Yaniv Raz’s drama movie he plays the role of James, a little boy.

Since he was a child, he had a strong desire to watch television and movies. As an outcome of this, he gained outstanding acting abilities in movies and theater.

In terms of his career, he has worked on almost many movies and television programs to date. His characters in the different movies made a solid impression on the audience and were well-received.

He also appeared in films such as The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Stargirl, Greenland, Kronos, etc.

The Net Worth of Roger Dale Floyd:

Rodger Dale Floyd’s net worth is estimated to be between $80,000 and $100,000. At the age of ten, he earned good fame. Nowadays, he gets calls from different brands for endorsement deals. As a well-known child actor, he lives a lavish lifestyle with his parents.

Roger Dale Floyd’s Relationship Status:

Roger Dale Floyd is a child actor. He is only 10 years old. So he wants to concentrate on his studies and acting career. He is too small for any relationship. So the actor is single.