Know About English Actor Sam Taylor Buck Height, Age, Weight, Career, Wiki, Biography, And Net Worth

Sam Taylor Buck is an English actor and TV personality who is well-known for his acting abilities. Medici (2016), John Donovan’s Death and Life (2018), and Good Omen are among the actor’s credits (2019).

The Good Omen TV series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video recently, is based on the 1990 book Good Omen: The Accurate and Acsai Prophecy of Agnes. Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman are two of Terry Pratchett’s Nut Witches. Michael Sheen, Aziravale, David Tennant, Crowley, John Hamm, John Hamm, and the Archangel Gabriel star in the series, while Sam plays young Andrew.

The Early Life of Sam Taylor Buck

Sam Taylor Buck, an 18-year-old British actor from Sheffield, is a well-known British actor. According to online sources, Sam was also born in Sheffield in 2004. Sam, on the other hand, comes from a Caucasian background. Taylor is a devout follower of Jesus and is a devout Christian.

In terms of Sam’s familial background, he was born into a family of businessmen. Sam was also reared by his parents in Sheffield, where he grew up. On the other hand, we don’t yet know Sam’s parents’ names. His educational background is that he completes his studies entirely online. Buck also wishes to take a sabbatical from acting in order to complete his education. Buck continued his education at the University of England, one of the world’s most prominent universities.

Sam Taylor Buck’s age, height, and weight:

Sam is eighteen years old. Sam’s body measurements indicate that he has a well-shaped physique. Sam is 5 feet and 8 inches tall. Sam, on the other hand, weighs about 65 kilograms. Sam’s real body measurements are 34-30-34 inches. Sam, too, is a size 9 shoe wearer. Sam also has a beautiful face with blue eyes and dark brown hair.

The Career of Sam Taylor Buck:

Sam Taylor Buck is a well-known British actor who was born in Sheffield. At the age of ten, he began his carrier. As a child artist, Sam did some advertisements. Similarly, in films, Sam continues to astonish audiences with his extraordinary ability. “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan” (2018), “Medici” (2016), and “Good Omens” (2019) are among Taylor Buck’s television credits.

Sam Taylor Buck also starred in the television series “Good Omen” as Andrew Young. On May 31, 2019, Amazon Prime TV debuted the six-part series. The 1990 television series “Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch” was a remake of “Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch.”

In addition to performing, Sam holds a brown belt in Koshinkan Karat. Sam, too, is a jazz pianist who enjoys playing. He is known for his craft of creating stories.

The Net Worth of Sam Taylor Buck:

According to reports, Sam’s net worth is expected to be approximately $100,000 in 2022.

Sam Taylor Buck’s Relationship Status

In terms of Sam’s romantic life, he is now single. Taylor Buck is not looking for a romantic partner. Now he wants to focus only on his studies.