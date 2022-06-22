Luke Combs And Wife Nicole Welcomed Their First Baby!

Luke Combs has become a father and has entered the lovely world of parenthood! The 32-year-old country singer and his wife Nicole welcomed their first child together on Sunday, June 19, a son they named Tex Lawrence Combs. Nicole wrote on Instagram, that it will be challenging to top this year’s Father’s Day.

Felt ‘So Happy’ Said By Luke Combs And Wife Nicole By Welcoming Their First Baby

They welcome Tex Lawrence Combs, to the world. Considering him to be the sweetest, most chill angel kid, and herself being honored to be his mother. The days are golden now… – Her post translates to be.

While holding their child in her arms, Nicole is pictured sitting in a chair in what appears to be their nursery and gazing up at the country singer as he tenderly examines his boy.

The three-time Grammy Award nominee expressed similar enthusiasm to his wife.

“Welp, it’s time for the determined Mother’s Day to appear. I can’t stand it anymore. Luke, 32, and @nicolejcombs and I fell in love with this little guy,” Luke wrote. Fall in love with this little man.

“Mom and baby are healthy and stay at home with their family. Life is good.”

He then announced the name of his child by writing “Welcome to Tex Lawrence Combs!”.

In a January Instagram post, Combs and his wife revealed they were going to have a boy.

“Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! I couldn’t get more excited about starting a family with this baby. This makes it hard to get to @nicolejcombs,” he wrote.

Nicole posted a carousel with a similar image to her personal Instagram account, adding: We are so incredibly excited & thankful.”

Combs acknowledged in February that he was “a little scared” about becoming a father during a performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

At the time, he had said that he had a lot of things to do, a lot going on. Every day, he learned new things and has been purchasing clothing of all kinds that he had no idea existed.”

Combs boasted that the nursery is operating at full capacity. “It’s a lot of stuff man. I didn’t know what a bassinet was. But that’s a thing apparently. A lot of new words I’m learning.”

After announcing their engagement in November 2018, the couple was married in August 2020. They originally got together in 2016.

Luke Albert Combs is an American country music singer and songwriter who was born on March 2, 1990. Combs was born and raised in North Carolina and started playing when he was young, most famously at Carnegie Hall.

He relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where he published his debut extended play, The Way She Rides, in 2014 after quitting college to pursue a career in music.

Luke Combs’ wife Nicole Hocking has a good number of years of experience in the music business too, and her love of country music brought her to Nashville, Tennessee.

She also serves as the inspiration for a number of her husband’s songs, and Combs tours with her.

Prior to their engagement, Luke had also penned the popular song “Crazy Beautiful” about Nicole.

