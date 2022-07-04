In New Orleans, Lori Harvey is enjoying the happy sights and the cuisine. The supermodel and beauty tycoon used Instagram to post pictures from her trip to New Orleans, and her slideshow of images is mouthwatering.

After Michael B. Jordan’s Breakup, Lori Harvey Enjoys A Trip To New Orleans

Harvey included a salivating emoji with the statement “I love The New Orleans food” on her Sunday post. She is seen in the first picture biting into a praline from a nearby pastry store called Loretta’s. The remaining photos show Harvey enjoying a range of seafood dishes, including baked oysters, and acting as the traveler throughout the French Quarter.

For the 2022 Essence Fest of Culture in New Orleans, Lori was in the Jazz Capital. She delivered a speech at the annual convention that took place in the Caesars Superdome.

After dating for just over a year, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey announced their separation last month. At the time, a source told the news that the couple had “broken up a few weeks ago” and cited being in “different phases of life” as the cause.

“Michael and Lori recently called it quits. They were each in a different stage of life “the shared source They are both upset and heartbroken, but they are attempting to move on.

On the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in March, the ex-couple made their debut. Today, however, after learning of the separation, both of them have deleted all images of one another from their Instagram accounts.

Highlights Of Lori Harvey’s Past And Achievements

Born on January 13, 1997, Lori Harvey is a model, businesswoman, and socialite based in America.

She is the adopted daughter of comedian Steve Harvey and the daughter of Marjorie Harvey. She has contracts with the Select Model Management modeling agency in Europe and the LA Model Management agency in the United States. Harvey started the skincare business SKN by LH in 2021.

Highlights Of Michael Bakari Jordan’s Past And Achievements

Michael Bakari Jordan, an America-based actor, and producer, was born on February 9, 1987. He is most recognized for his appearances in the Ryan Coogler-written and -directed dramas Fruitvale Station (2013), Creed (2015), and Black Panther (2018) as Erik Killmonger, a boxer, and Oscar Grant, a shooting victim.

In addition to reprising his Creed and Killmonger roles in Creed II (2018) and What If…? (2021), Jordan is slated to star in Creed III and will also make his directorial debut (2022).

Since 2006, Jordan has lived in Los Angeles. He believes himself to be spiritual in his doings because he was raised in a religious family. He bought a house in Sherman Oaks, where he is currently residing with his parents. Jordan enjoys anime as well, especially Naruto: Shippuden and the Dragon Ball series.

The comedian Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey, a model, and the actor started dating in November 2020. In a December 2021 question and answer session with a Reporter, Jordan claimed that Harvey had helped him “finally find what love was.” The couple declared the end of their relationship in June 2022.

