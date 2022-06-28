As we all remember, Dolores Abernathy was not only killed badly but her consciousness was totally removed at the end of Season 3.

How The ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Premiere Reunited Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden

However, it is done but yes Evan Rachel Wood is back as “Christina.” We can see that Westworld is a show bursting with lots of twists, turns, and resurrections.

We can see that characters come back from the dead over and over again because almost all the main characters have been originally hosted in the theme park, and this can be a reason that copies of real people keep being made.

Both Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden are going to return again to the Westworld cast in spite of their deaths.

Westworld Season 4 is going to take place after seven years of Season 3’s events, which introduces us to Evan Rachel Wood’s new character, who catches up with human freedom fighter Caleb (Aaron Paul), and connects us with our beloved badass Maeve (Thandiwe Newton).

Meanwhile, it’s clear that the Man in Black (Ed Harris) is having a nefarious new plan, but the main mystery which is creating confusion is that Evan Rachel Wood is going to play the original host character Dolores Abern now.

This Westworld season 4 follows this new character through a series of difficult days in her life, coming to an end with the reveal that this new heroine is having a familiar-looking hero who is stalking her over the years.

We can see the swoon-worthy introduction of the former star James Marsden in Season 4, Episode 1 which is accompanied by an instrumental Lana Del Rey cover.

We have seen that at the end of Season 3, Dolores Abernathy was not only murdered badly but her totally presence was completely wiped out. As we all know that this is Westworld and host bodies can be easily copied so finally Evan Rachel Wood is returning to season 4 as Christina.

We are going to this season that Christina is a sweet, shy lady who works as a writer for Olympiad Entertainment. Christina writes narratives for NPCs in the games that Olympiad creates.

Christina and her whole world were ruined by a stalker who wanted to kill her, but She was saved by a mystery man after Peter, who was the stalker, was in question, and jumped from a roof.

At the beginning of the episode, we can see that Christina’s roommate is playing with Oscar-winner and Tony host Ariana DeBos, and as she was looking confused, she asked her to help her to choose between white and black shoes.

Here we are going to hear such a wonderful melody at the end of season 4. It is a symphonic cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games”.

We can say that the song is perfect for that moment because the title is a cheeky nod to Christina’s job, while the melody and its lyrics are ultra-romantic which includes a line that is going to touch our hearts with the lyrics “He ruled faithfully.”

Read More: