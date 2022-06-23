Hunter Schafer, Will Appear In The Hunger Games

Hunter Schafer, who starred in “Euphoria,” has joined the cast of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Lionsgate.

In the studio’s attempt to rekindle the old Panem magic, she will co-star with Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. Schafer will play Tigris Snow, Coriolanus Snow’s (Blyth) cousin and confidant.

Hunter Schafer, From ‘Euphoria’ To ‘Hunger Games’

As “Hunger Games” fans are aware, Coriolanus Snow will eventually develop into the autocratic ruler of the dystopian society depicted in the books and movies, a leader with just a hint of psychopathy to go along with his slick demeanor.

On November 17, 2023, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” opens in theatres all around the world. The Snow family, who have fallen from favor in a post-war Capitol, is followed.

As the tenth Hunger Games draws near, Snow is given the responsibility of mentoring Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a young tribute from the poor District 12. From there, the action turns gladiatorial, and Lionsgate desperately hopes that it will become so riveting that its most popular property will be revived in order to produce sequels.

Francis Lawrence, who also oversaw “Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay Part One,” and “Mockingjay Part Two” in the trilogy, will helm the prequel. Along with Lawrence, producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, who worked on the earlier movies in the series, are back.

Michael Lesslie (“Assassin’s Creed”) has revised earlier drafts of the screenplay written by “Little Miss Sunshine” author Michael Arndt and “Hunger Games” author Suzanne Collins.

Schafer co-wrote and co-executive produced a special episode for the series in addition to her work on “Euphoria.” The next horror film “Cuckoo,” directed by “Luz” director Tilman Singer, is now being made by Schafer. She is represented by Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, Untitled Entertainment, CAA, and Untitled Entertainment.

P.S.- Based on the trilogy of books of the same name written by American novelist Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games film series is a collection of science fiction, dystopian adventure movies. Produced by Nina Jacobson and Jon Kilik, the movies are distributed by Lionsgate.

With Jennifer Lawrence playing Katniss Everdeen, Josh Hutcherson plays Peeta Mellark, Liam Hemsworth playing Gale Hawthorne, Woody Harrelson playing Haymitch Abernathy, Elizabeth Banks playing Effie Trinket, Stanley Tucci playing Caesar Flickerman, and Donald Sutherland playing President Snow, the series features an ensemble cast.

The first three movies broke numerous box office milestones. The Hunger Games (2012) broke records for both the biggest opening weekend and opening day for an original IP.

The biggest November opening weekend ever was set by the 2013 film Catching Fire. The opening day and weekend of Mockingjay: Part 1 (2014) were the biggest of 2014. The movie’s themes and Lawrence’s performance, which appeared in Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015), received high appreciation.

With nearly US$2.97 billion in global box office receipts, The Hunger Games is the 21st-highest-grossing movie franchise of all time.

On November 17, 2023, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel movie based on the same-named book, will be released.

P.S.- American fashion model, actress, and advocate for LGBTQ rights Hunter Schafer was born on December 31, 1998.

Teen Vogue included Schafer on its “21 Under 21” list in 2017 for her advocacy against the North Carolina Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act. She made her acting debut in the HBO series Euphoria in 2019, playing Jules Vaughn, a transgender high school student.

