Mike Wolfe And His First Wife Jodi Faeth Are Heading For Divorce!! What Had Actually Happened Between Them?

Jodi Catherine Wolfe, the wife of American Pickers co-host Mike Wolfe, has filed for divorce after nearly ten years of marriage.

The cause for the filing of the petition was irreconcilable differences, according to court documents from the Williamson County Chancery Court in Franklin, Tennessee. Jodi filed the petition in November 2019, and their divorce took place in June 2020.

Since the success of American Pickers, viewers have been curious about Mike’s personal life. The Illinois native wedded Jodi Faeth in 2012, but the couple divorced after nearly a decade together. According to the divorce filings, his wife claimed irreconcilable issues as the grounds for their divorce.

It would further illustrate that all possibilities of reconciliation have been spent. Jodi and Mike could not live together successfully according to a source close to the couple.

The court documents say that the couple was not involved in any other dispute touching on the custody of their daughter. However, their daughter was living with Jodi. At the time of the filling, she also has a non-minor kid from a previous relationship. In addition, the papers revealed that the couple had divorced in June 2020.

Jodi also requested an equitable distribution of the couple’s assets and obligations. Mike’s ex-wife, Jodi Faeth, has always been there for him.

We all heard it said that behind every successful person stands someone continuously pushing them ahead. Mike’s companion Jodi was there for him through most of the ups and downs of his career.

On September 7, 2012, the lovebirds exchanged vows for the first time. In Franklin, Tennessee, a small ceremony was held. Charlie Faeth, their now-9-year-old daughter, was born earlier that year.

In the year 1994, the two met for the first time. According to reports, Mike attracts Jodi due to his enthusiasm for collecting antiques, changing them, and reselling them for a profit.

Even though cancer is a treatable disease, it has taken many lives. Millions of people are suffering due to this devastating disease, and celebrities are not immune. In 2013 Jodi disrupted her life due to health concerns. At the time, she was diagnosed with cancer, and all of Jodi and Mike’s happiness ended.

Jodi was diagnosed with Non-Lymphoma, Hodgkin’s, a kind of cancer that attacks healthy white blood cells. In an early stage, detected Jodi’s cancer. The couple took all of the necessary steps to rid themselves of the sickness. She had numerous rounds of chemotherapy and surgery to end her illness.

Jodi Faeth is 48 years old. After her pregnancy she quit her job as an accountant, working as one. In 2017, she returned to work, and she is now a wife, mother, and accountant.

Mike had already moved on with a new girlfriend before his divorce became public. Wolfe is dating Leticia Cline, according to TMZ, who initially broke the story in July 2021.

His new girlfriend, it turns out, isn’t a mystery either. She was a model and a real celebrity in her own right, having been on the WB dating show ‘Beauty and the Geek.’