Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade Passes Away From Cancer

A year-long fight with cancer claimed the life of the well-known YouTuber Technoblade, who was best known for his comedic Minecraft videos. His family made An announcement on Thursday.

Although Technoblade kept most aspects of his life hidden, he disclosed that his real name was Alex in a video that was posted after his passing and contained his farewell message to his fans.

After thanking his followers for their purchases and calling it “selling out,” Technoblade claimed that if he had “a hundred lives,” he “would choose to still be Technoblade every single time.” Then he said that he would use the funds to pay for his siblings’ college tuition. Those were the best years of his life.

He was reportedly 23 years old, but as Technoblade remarked in his last video, he occasionally played practical jokes on followers by revealing personal information, therefore no exact date of birth has been disclosed.

In a tweet from December 2021, Technoblade claimed he was born in late 1999 or early 2000. His final message omitted any mention of his birthdate.

In a statement released on Thursday, Technoblade’s family said, “We wanted you all to know how much he loved and valued his fans and coworkers.”

The statement went on to say that Technoblade “was always thinking ways to please and honor his audience from the very beginning online.” “Even after his eventual accomplishments, he still found a way to maintain his good-natured modesty, juggling his assurance and self-deprecating humor in an endearing way.

We kindly ask you to respect his wishes to preserve his and his family’s privacy by not disclosing his genuine identity and avoiding personal celebrity.

“Our son’s battle with stage 4 cancer over the past year included many tough moments. He realized the odds were nearly insurmountable, yet he didn’t complain and kept trying to beat them with his renowned strategic thinking. Those of us that had the opportunity of walking this route with My son were inspired by his fortitude. I appreciate you sharing his experience as he worked hard to please his devoted fans.

In the summertime of 2021, Technoblade took an abrupt break from filming videos, but he made a triumphant comeback in August with a video informing fans of his cancer diagnosis.

Alexnder’s Past And History Highlights

Alexander, also known online as Technoblade, was an American internet celebrity who lived from June 1, 1999, to June 20, 2022. He was well recognized for his YouTube work, where he mainly posted and streamed Minecraft videos.

On October 28, 2013, Alexander started the Technoblade YouTube channel. The majority of his videos focused on the game Minecraft. Along with other Minecraft YouTube stars, he regularly competed in the Minecraft Championships tournament.

Cale Michael of Dot Esports described him as “one of the best Minecraft gamers in the content creation space, particularly when it comes to PvP events.” Alexander served as one of the main characters on the Dream SMP server.

Alexander and Dream, the creator of the Dream SMP and a fellow Minecraft YouTuber, had a friendly rivalry. In their respective fanbases, the two competed for the distinction of “greatest Minecraft player.” Late in August 2021, Alexander was diagnosed with cancer.

In response, Dream gave $21,409 to the fight against the disease.

