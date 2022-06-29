Adele Pose With Rich Paul, Lebron James, And Savannah James At Kevin Love’s Wedding In New York

Adele who is 34 years old and her boyfriend who is 40 years old was looking like a gorgeous couple at his client Kevin Love’s wedding which took place in New York City this past weekend.

Adele Pose Along Rich Paul Attends Kevin Love’s Wedding

The Hello singer and the sports agent have taken the picture at the nuptials with LeBron James and his wife Savannah.

They were looking so beautiful at that time and all four of them were wearing a black dress and looked fabulous in the photo. Adele and Savannah were wearing chic dresses, while their handsome men opted for black suits with bowties.

Adele was comfortably cozied up to Rich Paul in the wedding snapshot and she was looking beautiful. She was wearing a strapless dress and her dress which had ruffled sleeves perfectly fit the superstar singer and was making her so beautiful.

Adele also had a beautiful hairstyle done, she curled the ends of her blonde hair and rocked some pink lipstick for the romantic event.

She was holding a black clutch purse in her hands for the group photo. Rich was proudly standing behind his woman with a big smile on his face and was looking so happy.

Kevin Love, who is 33 years old, was married to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model KATE who is 34 years old, at the New York Public Library.NBA Star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock got married last Saturday, June 25th, in a glamorous wedding in front of their families and closest friends.

Rich is one of Kevin’s agents, so it explains why he and Adele scored an invite to the wedding and they were there to attend the wedding.

LeBron is one of Kevin’s close friends since they both had played on the Cleveland Cavaliers together from 2014 to 2018 when he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the summer of 2021the sports agent and Adele went public with their relationship, when they were spotted watching a basketball game together between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

In the month of September, Adele shared a series of photos from another wedding, NBA star Anthony Davis and Marlen Ps including a sweet photo booth snap of the couple and they both were looking perfect.

In an interview with Vogue, she said about her boyfriend that Rice was amazing and so much helpful and with him, she has never felt scared or nervous or exhausted. She also added but on the contrary.

Their wedding planner Marcy Blum helped them and the couple finally turned the historic N.Y.C. venue into a “Great Gatsby-inspired ball,” according to some sources all guests were asked to wear the black and white dresses only.

She explained to people that they thought it was chic, timeless, and elegant.

For the wedding ceremony, the bride was stunning in a custom, “traditional and elegant dress,” she was looking beautiful and gorgeous in that dress.

Ralph Lauren gown paired with Ralph Lauren black shoes, jewelry, and a matching cathedral-length veil. Bock’s glam team has included makeup artist Lisa Aharon and hairstylist Adam Maclay.

