Landon Barker Dating Tiktok Sensation Charli D’amelio

In the season of Summer so many things are getting heated up between Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker.

Allegedly Dating Charli D’amelio

This Monday, we all came to know that the TikTok star is officially dating Charli, Travis Barker’s son. According to the source, they both are looking to each other and this is their early stage of life.

Their romance got heated up when they both had a pair tattooed together by Los Angles tattoo artist Arbel Nagar last week. We noticed them together just days later, they both were seen leaving a party which was hosted by Charli’s sister, Dixie D’Amelio, and they were there to celebrate her new album, “A Letter to Me.”

Charlie already had a breakup with Khabane Lame, and this pair broke up after five months. After that Charli later claimed that he had cheated on her. Travis Barker’s son, Landon, has been reported dating TikTok and reality TV star, Charli D’Amelio.

There are lots of rumors that the pair have been seeing each other romantically, and they started spreading when they had been spotted together leaving Travis Barker’s concert in the early time of June.

Both Landon and Charlie are just 18 years old and have been noticed hanging out in the same friend group in the past. Their Eagle-eyed fans also found both Charli and Landon had been tattooed by the same artist recently.

Charli had a relationship before, and she was dating her fellow TikToker and musician Lil Huddy aka Chase Hudson. He had been seen as her on-again, off-again love interest on Charli’s family’s reality TV series, The D’Amelio Show. But this relationship ended soon, and the couple officially called it quits in the month of April 2020.

Charli has informed her fans that all of her fans had been watching her and Chase’s relationship from the beginning, so now she thought that it is mandatory to tell her fans that she has decided, and she needed to tell her fans that they both are no longer together.

She added that It was hurting her to say but they both have decided not to be together and this is the best for both of them. They both have decided to live separately now and they both wished Good luck to each other.

After the Breakup, Charli still explained that they both are still close friends, and she is not going to change for anything. She said that she truly has so much love for Chase, and she wished him nothing but the best for him.

She added that she is happy by seeing that all the good things are happening in his life. Neither Charli nor Barker has confirmed that they both are dating anyone else since way back in April 2020 when Charlie announced her breakup with fellow TikToker Chase Hudson.

Landon was also last romantically linked with influencer Devenity Perkins, but that was that way, and this happened in 2016!

All the fans are really happy for both of them and waiting for their confirmation about their relationship

