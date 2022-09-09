Most Important Minerals That Help Strengthen Teeth!!

Calcium

Calcium is one of the commonly heard minerals that support dental health. When it comes to the health of your teeth, nothing tops the list other than calcium. Calcium, the high mineral compound build-up crystalline calcium phosphate, a substance that helps in hardening the tooth enamel and protects the tissues of the teeth. This calcium is highly essential for the teeth to fight erosion and cavities.

The lack of calcium could lead weakening of teeth and jawbones. Decayed teeth and gums are more prone to infections and bacterial formation. A sufficient amount of calcium intake helps in rebuilding your teeth and protects your teeth and gums from harmful bacteria.

What To Eat Consuming calcium-rich foods like milk, yogurt, cheese, and other dairy products ensures that your body gets an adequate amount of essential calcium that masks the body from calcium deficiency.

Magnesium

Magnesium is a highly beneficial soft mineral that plays an important role in building strong teeth. This mineral is vital for the quick absorption of calcium which helps in the formation of strong teeth and enamel. Magnesium and calcium work together in the body for protecting the teeth and giving them full strength. An adequate amount of magnesium is vital for the proper functioning of the nerves.

If you lack magnesium in your diet, the strength of the teeth will get reduced and cause brittle teeth. If your body is not getting enough magnesium, it could even result in softening of enamel which makes discomfort in teeth. The deficiency of magnesium could also result in bone loss.

What To Eat For ensuring that your body is getting enough magnesium, you must include leafy vegetables, dark greens, whole grains, low-fat milk, yogurt, legumes, dried beans, and nuts in your diet.

Phosphorus

Phosphorus is one of the essential minerals for healthy teeth. This mineral helps in calcium absorption and strengthens teeth. It supports rebuilding tooth enamel and protecting the overall health of teeth. This soft mineral combines with calcium and forms crystalline calcium phosphate. Phosphorous is essential for the remodeling of bones and bone production.

The lack of phosphorus in your body affects the usage of calcium by the body. If your body doesn’t hold enough phosphorus, it results in bone and teeth brittleness.

What To Eat Eating foods such as poultry, fish, meats, beans, nuts, and dairy products help in gaining enough phosphorus essential for the body.

Potassium

Potassium and magnesium together act on the body to regulate the acidity levels in the blood. If your blood becomes too acidic it results in the removal of calcium from the teeth. The potassium-rich diet helps in the proper utilization of calcium in the body.