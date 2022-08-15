Monkeypox Reaches 10,000 Cases In The United States

According to the latest reports, more than 10,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States. Originally discovered in monkeys in 1958, monkeypox can be transferred to humans through close contact with sick monkeys or with items that have been contaminated with the monkeypox virus.

Symptoms Of Monkeypox

Once contracted, symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes. In some cases of serious infection, patients will develop skin lesions or rashes, typically on the face and extremities; these lesions take around two weeks to form but they eventually heal without scarring.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), monkeypox is a viral disease that occurs primarily in Africa. The virus is similar to human smallpox but generally causes less severe illness.

fever,

headache,

muscle aches,

backache,

swollen lymph nodes,

chills, and

exhaustion.

A rash may also develop, which often starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body. In some cases, monkeypox can be fatal. For those with a weakened immune system, including HIV/AIDS patients or transplant recipients who have recently received an organ transplant, the risk of death from monkeypox is greater.

The History Of Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is similar to smallpox. It was first discovered in laboratory monkeys in 1958 and later identified in humans in 1970. The last outbreak of monkeypox occurred in the United States in 2003, when more than 150 people were infected.

The current outbreak began in September 2018, when a sick traveler returned to the United States from Nigeria. Since then, more than 10,000 people have been infected with monkeypox. In 2019, more than 20 new cases are being reported every day in America.

For example, on June 3rd 2019 alone there were six new cases reported in Illinois. There have also been reports of animal infections such as a cat who was infected by playing outside with an infected human or another animal such as a squirrel.

Fortunately, treatment for the virus is not expensive or complicated; however, experts warn that unless vaccination efforts ramp up quickly, this could become an epidemic worse than Ebola or measles due to how easily it spreads through contact with animals or through coughing and sneezing without immunity.

The virus spread

The Monkeypox virus was first identified in 1970 in humans. The majority of cases have been reported in Africa, but the virus has also been identified in Asia and Europe.

In September 2018, the first case of Monkeypox was reported in the United States. Since then, the virus has spread to 30 states and infected more than 10,000 people. The virus is usually spread through contact with an infected animal, but it can also be spread from person to person.

Symptoms of Monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, and a rash. Monkeypox is a serious illness, but it is not usually fatal.

The costs

As of right now, there are over 10,000 cases of monkeypox in the United States. The total cost of care for these patients is still unknown, but it’s estimated that it will be in the millions. So far, there have been no deaths reported, but the cost of treatment is still high.

Hospitalization, as well as antiviral and immunoglobulin treatments, can cost up to $2400 per patient. Plus, there’s the lost productivity from work and school. This outbreak is sure to have a significant economic impact on the country.

How to avoid it?

The best way to avoid monkeypox is to be vaccinated against it. There are two types of vaccines available: a live, attenuated vaccine and a killed vaccine. The live, attenuated vaccine is given by injection and is available in some countries.

The killed vaccine is given by mouth and is not currently available in the United States. If you are traveling to an area where monkeypox is common, you should receive the vaccine at least four weeks before your trip.

