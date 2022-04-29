My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 362 Release Date, Plot, And Recap!!

It’s True: I Married a Demon Queen. Returning for another week of excitement and drama, Chapter 362 has been put back on hold. The story of Demon Queen will get even more compelling as the series nears its end.

Previous chapters dealt with all of them at once, and this one is no different. Lillian is still alive, and the baddies are advancing on her one by one. Because of this, Xiang and Isabella have a better understanding of what is going on.

To help those who have fallen in war, Isabella’s husband searches for them both. After learning that Andre is responsible for everything, they’re eager to see him brought to justice.

What’s Going To Happen Next In My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 362?

Recap Of My Wife Is A Demon Queen

It was the 361st chapter of Demon Queen that featured Lillian’s indestructible face in the first panel of the story. A decision was made at that same moment by the Priestess: she would slay the demon there and then. She prayed for the pardon of the human race before transforming into a ball of energetic force. That the magic was working in his favor from the outside was also a pleasant surprise for the guru. Andre’s magic was the term she used in her classes.

Lillian's death surprised not only the audience but all the characters in the plot as well. This conflict has now reached its conclusion. What chance does she have against Isabella now that she's in such a chaotic state?

