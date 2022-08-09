New Zealand: Chiropractic Advice For Fighting COVID This Winter!

COVID (Chronic Obstructive Vascular Insufficiency) has been affecting more and more New Zealanders over the past few years, particularly in their older age groups.

Important Things To Know About Winter!

Chronic obstructive vascular insufficiency is caused by weak, narrowed arteries that make it difficult for blood to flow through your body, which may lead to heart attack or stroke if not treated appropriately and quickly.

Luckily, being active this winter can help you fight COVID. As per chiropractors in New Zealand, here are some activities you can do this winter to maintain good circulation in your body and fight COVID from taking over!

Warming up correctly

It’s important to warm up correctly before any physical activity in the winter, especially if you want to avoid injury. A good warm-up will increase your heart rate and body temperature, and prepare your muscles for activity. Here’s how to do it

❄️Start with five minutes of aerobic exercise like jogging or biking at a low intensity.

❄️Next, perform dynamic stretches like arm circles and leg swings, which focus on large muscle groups to improve blood flow and range of motion.

Ways to fight off colds

✔️Eat well.

✔️Exercise regularly. Exercise helps increase the production of infection-fighting cells in your body.

✔️Get enough sleep. Sleep is when your body heals and repairs itself, so make sure you’re getting enough rest.

✔️Reduce stress.

Yoga for strong muscles and better flexibility

Yoga is a great way to stay active during the winter months and help fight off COVID. Yoga helps improve muscle strength and flexibility, both of which are important for staying healthy and preventing injuries. Plus, yoga can help improve your balance and coordination, which can help you stay safe on slippery winter surfaces.

Stretching before sleep will help you wake up refreshed

When you wake up feeling refreshed, you’re more likely to want to get out of bed and start your day. Stretching before sleep can help improve your quality of sleep, which in turn will help you feel more rested when you wake up.

More From PowdersvillePost:

🔵Post Covid-19 Symptoms And Peripheral Neuropathy

🔵Distinguishing Between Covid-19 And Seasonal Allergies

Don’t forget about your hands and fingers

As the weather gets colder, we tend to huddle indoors more to stay warm. But this means we’re not getting the same amount of movement and blood flow that we usually would. That’s why it’s important to keep your hands and fingers active this winter.

Here are some tips from New Zealand chiropractors on how you can be more active in the cold months:

❄️ Wear gloves while using a computer or texting on your phone

❄️Wear wool socks inside rubber boots so they don’t wear out as quickly

❄️Get into a routine where you spend an hour outside every day, even if it’s just for five minutes at a time

❄️Make sure you have a hat with a visor and wear sunscreen

Drink tea with honey to warm your body from the inside out

The weather is cold and the days are shorter, making it tempting to just stay indoors. But according to New Zealand chiropractors, being active this winter is one of the best things you can do to fight COVID.

Here are some tips on how to stay active this winter:

❄️Take up knitting. Knitting is a great hobby that doesn’t require any special equipment or skills, but still gives your hands something to do while watching TV. It’s also a great way to learn more about different stitches and techniques if you want to pursue it as an art form later on.

❄️Switch from salt to pepper in your diet: Switching from table salt (which has added sodium) to black pepper (which has added iron!) in your cooking will give your body more benefits in fighting off disease-causing bacteria such as salmonella or E-coli without increasing sodium intake.

Get outside in nature this winter

Even though it may be cold outside, that doesn’t mean you have to stay cooped up indoors. In fact, getting outside in nature can actually help boost your immune system and fight off COVID.

Here are some tips from New Zealand chiropractors on how to stay active this winter and stay healthy -Don’t let the cold weather keep you inside! Get out there and enjoy the beautiful outdoors while they’re still accessible.

❄️Snowshoeing is a great way to get outside without having to break out your ice skates! It’s a low-impact activity, which is perfect for those who want to remain active but not put too much stress on their joints.

❄️If you’re looking for something with more of an adrenaline rush, try cross-country skiing or snowboarding. The snow provides extra cushioning for when you fall so it’s a great option for those who aren’t quite as confident on their feet yet.

References:

🔵WebMD(2005-2022)Coronavirus and COVID-19: What You Should Know(Available Online): https://www.webmd.com/lung/coronavirus