Nitrofurantoin: Uses |Side Effects And Dosage

Nitrofurantoin is used to treat infections affecting the lower urinary tract. It acts against bacteria causing cystitis(urinary tract infection UTI) to the organs related to the urinary system including kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra.

How Long Does It Work?

Nitrofurantoin acts as an antibiotic and concentrates in the urine killing bacteria in the urinary tract. It blocks the nutrients that bacterias need to survive and protect themselves. Even if It is commonly seen in women, it affects men also.

There are various reasons for the cause of infection including damage in the urethra or occurs as a result of not emptying the bladder and keeping it full for a long time. It can also be sexually transmitted. Many menopausal women also experience cystitis as the production of estrogen reduces in their body than before.

How to use Nitrofurantoin?

Nitrofurantoin is used as a first choice treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections. It is taken orally either in liquid or as a capsule. Follow all the directions as per the prescription label. The dosage may vary according to the infection type or the age of the affected, Nitrofurantoin capsules are available in 50 to 100mg while liquid comes in 25mg per 5ml

The usual adult dose is either 100mg taken as a slow release twice a day or 50mg taken as a standard dose, 4 times a day. If the infection is severe, 100mg medicine would be given as standard one 4 times a day. It is usually taken after food, for at least 5 to 7 days as a complete course. Pediatric dosage varies, consult the doctor beforehand. As Nitrofurantoin is an antibiotic once you begin, it is important to complete the full course.

Even if one feels the symptoms have reduced, limiting intake might cause further risk as it could make the bacteria resistant to the antibiotic. Try to take the doses in a specific time gap. Follow the same until the end of the course. Take the dose which is forgotten as soon as you remember but skip it if it’s the time for the next dose. Do not overdose. Call your doctor if you find any difficulties while taking the medicine. Nitrofurantoin suspension can be either mixed with any preferred liquid or swallowed right away. Try not to chew.

More From Powdersvillepost:

Urinary Incontinence Affects Women’s Mental Stability

Find Out If You Are Susceptible To Stress-Related Urinary Incontinence

Where and how to store it?

Store in a moisture-resistant container at room temperature.

Do not freeze. Keep away from heat or direct light (Avoid placing near the windows or wet areas).

Choose a safe location away from the reach of children.

Remember before use

Nitrofurantoin shouldn’t be used if you have a history of allergy to the medicine. A person diagnosed or ever had any kidney-related disease, Jaundice, or liver problems caused during the medicinal intake should avoid it. People with Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase(G6PD) deficiency should also avoid taking the medicine.

Consider your health and talk with the doctor before use. Although it can be taken by pregnant women, it should be avoided in the last 2 to 4 weeks of pregnancy as there is a small chance to affect the fetus’s red blood cells. Nitrofurantoin is not recommended for breastfeeding mothers as it can also pass into the breastmilk in small amounts and cause side effects to the baby.

Some common side effects of the Antibiotic include:

📌Nausea

📌Dizziness

📌Diarrhea

📌Headache

📌Trouble sleeping

📌Mood changes

📌Tiredness or fatigue

📌Loss of appetite

📌Stomach ache

Other less common but serious side effects not to ignore are:

🔴Pain or numbness felt in any body parts.

🔴Occasional vision changes.

🔴Eye pain.

🔴Bleeding

Understand the condition and consider a doctor’s prescription before using the medicine for a speedier recovery.

References:

MedlinePlus(2022)Nitrofurantoin (Available online):https://medlineplus.gov/druginfo/meds/a682291.html

WebMD(2005-2022)Nitrofurantoin Capsule – Uses, Side Effects, and More(Available online):https://www.webmd.com/drugs/2/drug-14274-59/nitrofurantoin-oral/nitrofurantoin-oral/details