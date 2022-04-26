One Piece Chapter 1047 “The Skies Above The Capital” Release!!!

It’s been a long time since Luffy and Kaidou’s fight broke out. However, the ramifications were far-reaching. The cause of Momonosuke’s anxiety will be exposed in the meanwhile. One Piece Chapter 1047 will feature a flashback between Momonosuke and his mother.

For as long as I can remember, his mother’s final wishes had haunted him. The confrontation between Luffy and Kaidou, on the other hand, is set to take an unexpected turn. During the fight, Luffy will extend his fist to the size of Onigashima.

Momonosuke will be the protagonist of the upcoming One Piece chapter. The focus of the panel, on the other hand, will quickly shift to Luffy and his never-ending struggle. Finally, Luffy’s trust in Momonosuke would be shown in the final panel.

What’s Coming Up Next In One Piece Chapter 1047?

An end is in sight to the Onigashima Raid. Because of this, One Piece Chapter 1047 will open with Yamato insisting on the employment of flame clouds in order to protect the Flower Capital. At that point, though, a flashback will appear, showing Momonosuke talking to his mother in the past. Momonosuke’s mother, Toki Kozuki, wants him to return back in time and save the Kozuki family. He, on the other hand, begs to differ. You can count on him to say he can’t and that he’s a kid. However, after the death of his father, Toki did not believe. It is expected that the next panel would bring attention back to the current crisis.

We’ll learn the truth about Gol D. Roger, the former Pirate King, and whether or not he ever consumed any Devil Fruit. However, Luffy’s Awakening will keep returning him to Kaidou. In the next scene, we’ll be at an event for the Fire Festival. In the meantime, the conflict will go on for a long period. Kaidou’s attempts to launch products have failed. Onigashima will be shattered, but Wano will finally be set free if Luffy wins this battle. Luffy will beg Momonosuke for help in the final panel. Others, on the other hand, won’t be on board with this.

Recap Of One Piece

During the opening of One Piece Chapter 1046, Luffy made a decision about the name of his final move. Later, he called himself the new Pirate King, the one who would eventually defeat Kaidou. It was no problem for Luffy to avoid Kaidou’s Gundari Ryuseigun. After that, he unleashed a barrage of punches on his foe. Next, the panelists discussed what was happening on the Live Floor, where everyone was frantically trying to douse the flames. Nothing, on the other hand, worked.

Usopp tried to put out the fire with his Midori Boshi: Sprinkler, but it didn’t work. Raizo had a plan, and as a result, the Fourth Floor scenes were quite distinct. He used his Devil Fruit talents to store Zunesha’s bathwater. After that, he doused the castle in water to put out the fires. In the final panel, Luffy appeared to be God-like as he prepared to strike Kaidou with a lightning bolt, who appeared unfazed.

So, One Piece Chapter 1047 will be released on April 24, 2022. Manga Plus and Viz Media will distribute the chapter.