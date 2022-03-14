In Honor Of The Oscars, Amy Schumer Plans To Host “Burn Some Bridges”, See More Details About It

The “Life & Beth” star will host the next award presentation alongside co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and she confirmed openly in E! News’ Morning Pop on March 11 that they’ll be “getting hard” on stage. Who should be terrified, exactly? “Everyone,” Amy made clear, “is somewhere because immunizations aren’t required.

The Academy Awards Host Amy Schumer Will “Burn Some Bridges”

“No, seriously, everyone should be concerned. The comedian remarked, “I’m going to burn some bridges.” “I don’t know whether I’ll ever do something like this again, so I want to go out on a high note.” That doesn’t imply that Oscar’s viewers won’t have a good time. Amy wants “everyone should have a wonderful time,” after all.

She stated, “I want it to be a big party.” “However, I’m also a vindictive individual.”That’s all right. Amy is currently prepping not only for the hosting gig but also with the release of her new Hulu sitcom, Life & Beth.

Amy portrays Beth, a seemingly successful lady with a long-term relationship and solid work who, following an unforeseen incident, begins to reflect on her history and figure out who she wants to be. Amy wrote, directed, and executive created Life and Beth and acted in it.

As a result, Amy claims that around “50 percent” of its play is based on her own life. “Hopefully some more since they connect with Euphoria,” she believes.

One feature that she felt was crucial to express in a realistic light? Amy specified sex within a relationship has been in for a significant period.” “Because the way they portray sex in movies is like crashing against a wall, and that only happens once in a while.” You’ve likely done it once or more in your life. Primarily if you’ve known each other for a long time.”

When Amy talks about kids and Life & Beth?

She went on to say that after they produce kids, it’s even better. “One occasion I checked Chris, and he kinda looked confused like he was envisioning it, and I was like, ‘And what’s that look?!’ Amy recalled a highly hilarious incident alongside her husband, Chris Fischer.

The artist told the tabloid that she was frustrated each moment she glanced in the mirror and wished she could like her figure again. On March 18, all ten series of Life & Beth will be available on Hulu.