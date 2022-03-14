Celebrity Couple Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Finally Make It Official!! See How Their Romantic Relationship Begins

It’s been years since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are good friends, but things got changed around 2020 and now they’re becoming one of our favorite celebrity couples.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Relationship Going Closer

Let’s take a look at their dating history, starting with the most recent scenario. This is a real modern love story, so here is the reminder of Kourtney and Travis’ romantic History:

The 2017 October

In an interview by Barker and Alabama on Entertainment Tonight, his daughter talked about interacting with Kardashians. “I enjoyed dinner with many of guys some other night, so they were charming,”

The 2018 year

When such two had been seen departing a vegan cafe in L.A. close, it prompted dating suspicions.

The 2019 year

Only when a couple is seen eating lunch alongside their kids in Malibu, relationship allegations about Kourtney and Travis begin to spread.

The 2021 year

Barker left many romantic comments under Kourtney’s Instagram images, along with a red rose symbol on a picture of both the E! celebrity enjoying a romantic reflection selfie within her closet, sparking relationship rumors.

The newlyweds celebrated their 1st Valentine’s Day together in front of an outdoor fireplace. After enjoying Valentine’s Day together. Each of them shared a selfie of themselves in a car, shaking hands, showing their relationship.

In Mar 2021, the couple flew to Nevada to see the UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 match lives. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were observed sitting near them.

Barker proposed to his girlfriend on the beachfront at the Rosewood Miramar in Santa Barbara, California, on October 16, 2021. Kourtney announced the story on her Instagram account. With such a photo from a surprise moment, she added, “Everlastingly.”

On November 20, over a month after their engagement, the couple viewed traditional Christmas films with just an impressive seaside setting, according to their Instagram Photos. Travis Barker and his fiancee’s walkway was decorated with lanterns, as well as the celebrations ended with a light show.

The 2022 Year

“I Will Die 4 U,” Barker posted an Instagram photo of himself kissing his fiance on January 29. In the reaction, Kardashian said, “You, I will die for you.”

“Omg, oh God,” Kardashian said of her and Barker’s latest sex quickly to Bustle. “However, it improved things. If they can’t take caffeine, they have tried a tea for the first time; it’s amazing.”

She went on to say that my fiancé isn’t opposed to presenting on camera alongside her on occasion and that he has enough of different activities to keep them occupied. “He has a perfect job and a complete profession, so it’s not his thing,” she added. “So I think he’ll be delighted to, so we’ve had so much fun capturing various activities that we’ve been doing, and I’ll simply encourage the producers to go along.”

Throughout a trip to Laguna Beach, Kourtney and Barker carried their PDAs. At the same time, she was dressed in a revealing swimsuit.