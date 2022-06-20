Rebel Wilson And Girlfriend Ramona Agruma, Getaway Trip To Italy

This past weekend, Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma were photographed walking hand in hand through the streets of Sardinia, Italy. The two of them were captured in a beautiful snapshot that was shared by both of them.

Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma Vacay On Italy

According to pictures the couple posted online, in contrast to Agruma’s black Prada coat, Wilson, 42, chose a bright yellow and white dress and nude pumps.

At the same time, Wilson opted for an all-white outfit consisting of a white crop top and black slacks, all of which she accessorized with sandals. Agra wore a black Prada coat.

While Agruma captioned her picture “Bella Italia,” the star of “Pitch Perfect” scribbled “ciao, Bellas” next to the intimate photo she took. The duo was featured at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party in March.

As they walked the red carpet together, they appeared to be trying to avoid curious eyes from onlookers. During an episode of Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid’s podcast titled “U Up,” the funny lady stated, “I am now blissfully in a relationship,” before revealing the identity of her boyfriend or girlfriend.

When the famous person found out that a story about her would be published in an Australian newspaper, she felt obligated to come forward, which was both a positive and negative experience for her.

In response to the article published in the Sydney Morning Herald, the “Senior Year” account tweeted, “Thanks for your comments; it was a tough circumstance but I am attempting to manage it with grace.”

These two smitten individuals have traveled to the opposite side of the world to have a memorable romantic experience together. When the actress and her boyfriend, a fashion designer, were on vacation in Italy, Instagram was their go-to social media platform of choice.

They all took turns sharing a photo of themselves looking their absolute best while holding hands and smiling broadly. Wilson published a picture of herself online with the caption “ciao Bellas” and two flags of Italy flying in the background of the picture.

Agra made her decision by going with “Bella Italia.” Additionally, it seemed as though the pair was in Italy to commemorate the birthday of a familiar acquaintance. If you could not attend the enormous party, footage from it has been released on Agruma’s Instagram Stories.

Agra was also tagged in the photo. The caption was followed by the hashtag “love is love” and a few emojis depicting hearts, rainbows, and other symbols of love. Wilson disclosed to Jordana Abraham and Jared Fried in May that she was “happy in a relationship,” but she did not provide any additional information beyond that statement.

Only the fact that a familiar friend who had known them for at least five years had organized the meeting, which Wilson regarded as “wonderful,” was the only other relevant detail. The fact that Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma spent the past weekend in Italy demonstrates that romantic feelings are in the air.

The actress from “Senior Year” wore a midi dress with a plunging neckline and short puffed sleeves as she walked hand in hand with Agruma in Italy on Saturday. Agra was also wearing a dress with a plunging neckline.

A pattern of golden yellow flowers covering the entirety of an otherwise simple white outfit added a new level of sophistication to the piece of clothing.

Wilson did not appear to be wearing any jewelry of any kind. Agra, the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, was also stylishly attired. She wore black pants, a white crop top, and a kimono by Prada that matched her outfit.

Read More:

Khloé Kardashian Denies The Rumor She’s Dating Another NBA Star

Mulaney Celebrates His First Father’s Day with Son Malcolm and Girlfriend Olivia Munn

Jesse Williams Holds Hands With Girlfriend Ciarra Pardo In NYC After Having Launch!