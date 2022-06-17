Tony-nominated actor Jesse Williams and girlfriend Ciarra Pardo were seen holding hands after having lunch al fresco at Italian restaurant Cipriani Underground in Manhattan’s SoHo district on Tuesday.

Fenty’s CCO from 2014 to 2019 was the Bronx native’s company, Mi Ojo, and she now serves as CEO and co-founder. In order to avoid his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee from interfering with his children Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 6, he filed a short petition in court the day before their hot date.

Jesse Williams Holds Hands With Girlfriend Ciarra Pardo In NYC After Having Launch

On Tuesday, Tony-nominated performer Jesse Williams and girlfriend Ciarra Pardo were seen holding hands in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood after dining at Cipriani Downtown Italian restaurant.

Yes, there is still time to see the show! As CEO of Mi Ojo and co-founder of LevelN4XT, the Bronx native served as Rihanna’s former CCO between 2014 and 2019, when she was only 43. According to Radar Online, Jesse also asked the court to compel the 40-year-old real estate agent to turn over all of Maceo’s passport paperwork to the US State Department.McWilliams reported that Aryn Williams now pays $6,413 monthly in child support. The pair married in 2010 and divorced in 2020 after a three-year legal separation and a bitter custody battle.

On Sunday, the Grey’s Anatomy star joined the cast and crew of his Broadway musical Bring Me Out again on stage at Radio City Music Hall after winning Best Revival of a Play at the 75th Tony Awards.

He had a hot date only one day before filing a straightforward motion in court to prohibit his ex, Aryn Drake-Lee, from “terminating his, interrupting or interfering with regular contact” with her kids, 8-year-old Sadie and 6-year-old Maceo.

Jesse Williams and his girlfriend Ciarra Pardo are seen holding hands in this photograph

Radar Online said Wednesday that a judge ordered the 40-year-old real estate agent to turn up all of little Maceo’s (L, seen in 2017) passport paperwork to the US State Department by Jesse.

After a three-year legal separation and a traumatic custody battle, Williams and Aryn’s five-year marriage will end in 2020. (pictured in 2016)A Modern Family alumnus For her portrayal of Mason Marzac, Jesse Tyler Ferguson beat over co-star Michael Oberholtzer to win the prize for best performance by a principal actor in a play.

On Saturday, William presented his last performance as Darren Lemming in a Scott Ellis production of Richard Greenberg’s 2003 drama at the Hayes Theater. A sneaky theatergoer took advantage of a “no phones” ban and posted a video of the blue-eyed hottie’s nude shower scene on May 9, making his Broadway debut all but forgotten.

As a tribute to his Broadway musical Take Me Out, the Grey’s Anatomy star joined the cast and crew of the show on stage at Radio City Music Hall after his victory for Best Revival of a Play on Sunday night.

“Photos Dumpeth” is the Instagram slideshow Jesse, who has 11.1 million followers, shared on Saturday with a video of his tattooed thighs on leg day at the gym. Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost’s arrives on Paramount on August 5, starring Owen Wilson, Michael Pea, and Walker Scobell. A member of the cast of Saturday Night Live was a co-producer on the Oscar-winning live-action short film that was released on Netflix under the title Two Distant Strangers.

Read More