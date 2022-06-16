Reasons Why Tamra Judge Believes Heather Dubrow Is Preventing Her From Returning To “RHOC”

She feels Heather Dubrow has “fed” Andy Cohen incorrect information about her podcast, damaging her chances of returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Cohen, 53, spoke on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” last week to explain why Judge’s return was improbable.

He stated that Tamra Judge, 54, is producing “a whole podcast on the behind-the-scenes of the ‘housewives,’ ” about “Two Ts In A Pod,” the podcast Judge co-hosts with “Real.

If you’re a behind-the-scenes reporter for “Housewives,” how do you appear on a “Housewives” show? An earlier edition of Heather Dubrow’s “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast had statements strikingly similar to what Judge had heard from Cohen.

Judgment claimed that Dubrow’s “secondhand” statement on Cohen was “original thinking” by the 53-year-old.

Who is Tamra Judge?

She is the daughter of a businessman. After her parents’ retirement, her two brothers took over the family company. She was a clarinetist at Junior High School, where she was a band geek. A private California high school graduated her.

Darren Vieth, her first husband and the father of her first child, Ryan Vieth, divorced her twice and remarried her three times. In 1990, they called it quits and divorced.

On May 23, 1998, she wed Simon Barney, with whom she had three children. Three children were born to Spencer and Lisa Barney: girls Sidney and Sophie and a male (born in 2001). 2011 was the year of their divorce.

The connection between Tamra Barney and her daughter Sidney has deteriorated after Sidney chose her father’s side in their divorce, and Tamra has made a statement.

On June 15, 2013, Tamra and Eddie Judge married at the Monarch Beach Resort (Dana Point, California). She isn’t married to her current spouse and doesn’t have any children. Despite rumors to the contrary, Tamra has denied having an affair with her ex-boyfriend Jeff Thomas.

Eddie, Tamra’s husband, has been battling heart problems recently. In September of this year, he had his third heart operation.

Tamra Judge believes Heather Dubrow is blocking her RHOC return

His heartbeats have not improved, according to doctors. Despite this, Mr. Judge’s health is still being examined by various specialists, and the pair is still hopeful. It has been difficult for him to maintain his interest in the gym because of his health issues.

The blood clots in her husband’s blood arteries need to; therefore, she agreed to her husband’s request for another operation. His blood may use blood thinners.

“I feel like Andy was a line of bulls–t,” the outspoken “RHOC” veteran – who quit the series just before “Fancy Pants” made her big comeback ahead of Season 16 – said. We don’t work behind the scenes. In other words, we don’t go out and get dirty, and we don’t show our work to the public. Not at our company, and that’s not something we do.

Furthermore, she said, “And I feel like somebody’s been in his ear saying that’s what we do,” and she questioned her former employer point-blank if he truly listened to her show.

Alexis Bellino, dubbed “Jesus Jugs,” was suggested by Dubrow as a replacement for Judge, who indicated she was equally offended. Neither Dubrow nor Cohen has responded to Judge’s most recent statements, which are available here.