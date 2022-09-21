Regular Tea Consumption May Lower The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

For many people, tea is considered to be the biggest energy booster. But this energy booster has many advantages that many people can think of. A recent study has found that people who drink at least four cups of green tea or black people have a less tendency to develop type 2 diabetes than those who do not drink tea at all. The data has been collected concerning tea drinkers and non-tea drinkers.

No additional research would be undertaken to determine the correlation between tea consumption and reduced risk of diabetes. The resources from the Wuhan Institute of Science and Technology have confirmed this finding that type 2 diabetes can be reduced considerably with the consumption of four cups of tea daily. There can be many reasons for the same. The list of the reasons has been given in the following way that helps establish a possible correlation between the two elements.

Likely Reasons To Establish A Correlation

The first reason can be linked to the finding of some essential compounds in the tea which reduce blood sugar. The other reasons also include tea’s antioxidant properties that help boost immunity and regulate the functioning of the pancreatic gland so that the level of insulin inside the body is also controlled.

But all of these can be possible reasons, and some additional factors can come into play to establish this kind of relationship between consumption of tea and reduction in type 2 diabetes. According to the given Trend, it can be experienced that this kind of study could not focus so much on the cause and effect relationship, and it was only an observational study. However, this study has developed a foundation for continuing this aspect of the research.

Details of the experiment

This particular experiment was executed in phases. The first phase included the population of 6000 adults who did not have any chance and history of developing type 2 diabetes. All the information about the lifestyle habits of these people was shared with the researchers of the University. The second phase of the research comprised 7500 participants, and out of these participants, around people were already suffering from type 2 diabetes. These people were observed over 10 years.

The first group of the population did not drink tea at all and the second group of the population consumed tea to a great extent. After 10 years, there was a higher incidence of the detection of type 2 diabetes in the first group of the population, and when it comes to the second group of the population, not only the existing diabetes was cured, but also no new signs were discovered in this respect.

The total percentage of the people who were unaffected and showed signs of reduced diabetes was only 17%. In such a situation this could be easily determined that tea consumption was responsible for mitigating the negative effects of type 2 diabetes. In some cases, it was even responsible for completely removing the traces of diabetes from the human body.

Conclusion

It has to be concluded that this is the most effective kind of study that has been able to show the positive effects that can be monitored over time. It is useful to conclude that many factors can be easily determined for the discovery of the given goals. It was vital to conclude all of these factors properly so that this particular finding could be backed by a sufficient amount of evidence, ultimately resulting in the development of some kind of treatment.

