Rob Kardashian Says Blac Chyna Is Backing Out Of The Porn Lawsuit Deal!!

Rob Kardashian claims that his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, who had promised to withdraw her revenge-porn lawsuit against him, is now backing out of the bargain.

A new lawsuit brought by Chyna’s ex-boyfriend Justin C. Jones claims that the 35-year-old former KUWTK star’s 34-year-old ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna, promised to withdraw the complaint in return for his assistance in having her removed from the list of defendants.

After allegations surfaced that her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian had published racy photos of Blac Chyna online, she decided to take legal action against him. Rob Kardashian claims that his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna is attempting to withdraw from the “revenge-porn case.”

Who Is Rob Kardashian?

Rob Kardashian, whose real name is Robert Arthur Kardashian, is an American entrepreneur and reality television star. Ten million dollars Rob Kardashian’s fortune in 2022. As a businessman and actor, he built up his fortune. Many people recognize him from his roles on the hit tv show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ as well as its spin-off.

Rob is also well-known for his 13th-place finishes on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ broadcast on ABC. He has been in the fashion business since 2007 and is also a well-known socialite and fashion designer.

Rob Kardashian was born on March 17, 1987, making him 35 years old as of 2022. Rob was born and raised in a middle-class Armenian Christian household in Los Angeles, California, the United States. In addition to being an American citizen, he is a member of the Christian faith. Susan Miller Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, California, the United States, was where Rob finished high school.

His next step was to enroll at USC and then Marshall, where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was a talented student who excelled in other extracurricular activities as a kid.

Rob Kardashian Says Blac Chyna Is Backing Out Of A Deal To Drop It

In legal papers submitted to the court on Monday, counsel representing Kardashian requested the judge to uphold the terms of the settlement deal that Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, is said to have presented on May 23.

According to a report by TMZ, Jones filed a lawsuit against Kardashian and Chyna in October 2017, accusing the former pair of fraudulently outing him as homosexual and putting his safety in jeopardy. Jones also claimed that the former couple engaged in cyberbullying.

In April, Kardashian testified during Chyna’s defamation action against Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kris and Kylie Jenner, seeking a total of $140 million in damages. Kardashian and Chyna have a daughter named Dream, who is 5 years old.

In the first place, if Rob Kardashian is responsible for revenge porn, he must face the legal repercussions that the state of California has established. It is not right that he should be able to publish racy photographs of Chyna without her permission on the internet and then hide behind the notoriety and influence of his family.

The exes have a daughter who is now five years old; hence, they need to end all of this constant bickering and find out how to be cooperative co-parents for the sake of their daughter.