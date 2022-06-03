Rosie O’Donnell With Her New Girlfriend Goes Official On Instagram!!

In honor of the opening day of Pride month, 12-time Emmy winner Rosie O’Donnell took to Instagram with her new partner Aimee on Wednesday. The Long Island-born grandmother of three, who has been dating the Idaho-born rider since January 6, is 17 years her senior. While visiting Aimee’s house in Spokane, WA on May 22nd, Rosie – who has 3.5 million Instagram followers — revealed her new love for the very first time with a snap.

On Instagram, Rosie O’Donnell And Her New Girlfriend Officially Confirmed As A Couple!!

“Congratulations on your PRIDE! O’Donnell, who previously stated that she would never remarry, is evidently smitten with the covered in tattoos ex-Mormon, whom she openly refers to as ‘absolutely lovely,’ ‘pure joy,’ and ‘wonderful.’

Aimee, whose Instagram account is secret, has expressed her admiration for the Malibu-based cabaret singer by lip-synching her distinct voice in a TikTok video posted on May 16. Izzie Porter University’s daughter and mom of 15-year-old son Elliott is the beauty of makeup.

Rosie’s first romance since breaking up with 37-year-old Worcester police officer Elizabeth Rooney in 2019 is with Aimee. From her marriage of two years to the late Michelle Rounds, which terminated in 2015, O’Donnell adores her nine-year-old daughter Dakota.

From their relationship of three years with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, which ended in 2007, the Russian Doll actress has four children: son Parker, 27, daughter Chelsea, 24, son Blake, 22, and daughter Vivienne, 19.

Rosie (born Roseann) will also present a comedy concert for Friendly House LA on July 16 at Hollywood’s Fonda Theater. Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson’s 8 episodes series A League of Their Own, which launches this summer on Amazon Prime Video, will feature O’Donnell as homosexual bartender Vi.

