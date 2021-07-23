“It is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” it was remarked. Government and health officials are trying their best to spread awareness among people to get vaccinated. Vaccines, even if not one hundred percent, are still our only chance to walk out of the pandemic harmless.

There is a certain section of society that doubts the authenticity of the vaccines. It is understandable to be skeptical of new medication discoveries, and more, putting it into the body. But what becomes necessary is putting faith in the hands of medicine and doctors.

Are We Running Out Of Time To Get Vaccinated?

A couple of days ago the US surgeon Vivek Murthy expressed his concerns about the spread of misinformation on vaccines. President Joe Biden too accused social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook of “killing people.” People are already thinking twice before getting vaccinated when such misleading information about the side effects of the vaccines are planted into their minds.

It is getting late. People need to hurry. A physician from Alabama says that she is trying to make a lot of progress, and she is trying her best to encourage people to get vaccinated. Grandview Medical Center’s hospitalist Dr. Brytmey Cobia shared a Facebook post on her account saying that people beg for vaccines, but she has to explain to them that it’s too late now. She wrote that when her patient dies, she expresses her condolences and encourages them to get vaccinated. She said that the family cries and says that all this time they thought that the pandemic was just a hoax or dirty political tactics hitting a certain part of society. She further writes that they wish they could go back in time and change it, but they can’t, so they thank her and get vaccinated.

NBC News reported that anti-vax groups are using strategies to prevent banning from social media platforms. They are disguising themselves by using names like “Dance Party.” They are using code words to avoid catching the eyes of Facebook. They are using the same tactic on Instagram too. They refer to vaccinated people swim clubs swimmers.

The figures for coronavirus cases are doubling in all the 50 US states. To the health workers, it feels like a “deja vu.” What is more frustrating to officials and workers is the fact that all of these troubles can be prevented. The deaths, hospitalization, illness, everything can be prevented if people get vaccinated.

A weekly average of daily vaccines decreased to 300,000 for the first time since last December. It decreased in December because vaccines were scarce when now the US has enough vaccines to vaccinate everyone.

Over one-third of the US population, who are eligible, remains unvaccinated, while the Delta variant is taking its toll. The cases have risen to more than 37,000 on Tuesday. There were only about 13,700 cases on July 6.

Dr. James Williams who works at Texas Tech said that this situation was the same as seeing a car wreck before it happens. He added that none of us wants to go through all that trouble once again.

A study conducted by bioRxiv concluded that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may not prove to be effective against the Delta variant. Around 13 million people who took one dose of it may need to protect themselves by taking a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna, against the Delta variant.

On top of everything, the Lambda variant has been spotted for the first time in a Houston area hospital. Though experts believe it will not be much stronger as compared to the Delta variant. It does not appear to be as transmissible as the Delta, and it has been reported only in fewer than 700 cases.

